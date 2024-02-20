International investigation disrupts notorious LockBit ransomware gang





Law enforcement agencies have infiltrated and disrupted Lockbit, a prolific ransomware syndicate behind cyberattacks around the world, Britain's National Crime Agency said on Tuesday.

2 min

The agency said it led an international operation targeting LockBit, which offers ransomware as a service to so-called collaborators who infect victims' networks with computer-damaging malware and negotiate ransoms. The group has been linked to thousands of attacks since 2019. A few hours before the announcement, the front page of LockBit's website was replaced with the words that this page is now under the control of law enforcement, along with the flags of the UK, USA and several other nations. The message said the website was under the control of the UK's National Crime Agency working in close cooperation with the FBI and the international law enforcement task force, Operation Cronos. He says it is an ongoing and evolving operation that also involves agencies from Germany, France, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, among others, including Europol. LockBit, which has been operating since 2019, has been the most prolific ransomware syndicate for two years. According to cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks, the group accounted for 23% of about 4,000 global attacks last year, in which ransomware gangs posted data stolen from victims to extort payments. A rare offensive cyber operation for the UK crime agency, the operation aimed to steal all of LockBits' data and then destroy its infrastructure, causing a major degradation of the cybercrime threat. LockBit is dominated by Russian speakers and does not attack former Soviet countries. The syndicate provides clients with the platform and malware to carry out attacks and collect rewards. 'Instagram of ransomware' He has been linked to attacks on the UK's Royal Mail, Britain's National Health Service, aircraft manufacturer Boeing, international law firm Allen and Overy and China's largest bank, ICBC. Last June, US federal agencies issued an advisory that attributed about 1,700 ransomware attacks in the United States to LockBit since 2020 and said victims included municipal governments, county governments, public higher education and K-12 schools. and emergency services. An NCA official called LockBit the Instagram or Rolls-Royce of ransomware and said the aim of the operation was to discredit the union and destroy their reputation. The attack on the brand is as important as the attack on the infrastructure, an NCA official said, adding that the aim of the operation was to sow mistrust among all criminal users by breaking their credibility. Ransomware is the costliest and most destructive form of cybercrime, harming local governments, court systems, hospitals and schools, as well as businesses. It is difficult to combat as most gangs are based in former Soviet states and beyond the reach of Western justice. Law enforcement agencies have had some recent successes against ransomware gangs, most notably the FBI's operation against the Hive syndicate. But the criminals regroup and rename themselves. Britain's National Cyber ​​Security Center has previously warned that ransomware remains one of the biggest cyber threats facing the UK and is urging people and organizations not to pay rewards if they are targeted. (AP)

