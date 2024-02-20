Doug Ford calls his next big bill the “Find It” Act. Here's what's in it

Premier Doug Ford's government is poised to introduce major new legislation Tuesday designed to speed up the construction of new highways in Ontario by shortening their environmental assessments.

The bill will be called the GetIt Done Act, directly echoing the slogan Ford's Progressive Conservatives campaigned on during the 2022 election.

Based on what the government discovered three consecutiveNOTICES over the past week, the bill will be a grab bag of legislation, including measures completely unrelated to Ontario's environmental laws, such as freezing the fee for renewing a driver's license.

The bill's more onerous provisions would reduce the timeline for environmental assessments on major infrastructure projects such as new highways and hydro transmission lines and allow the province to expropriate land before those assessments are completed.

“The main goal is to show our focus on the key mandate we were elected to,” a senior government official told CBC Toronto, speaking on condition of anonymity to provide insight into the government's internal strategy.

The official said the bill would “focus on keeping costs down and streamlining complex approval processes as we look to build major projects.”

The Ford government's new act to do so would speed up environmental assessments for new highways in Ontario, such as Highway 413. That's its proposed route along the northwest edge of the Greater Toronto Area. (Hailley Furkalo/CBC)

The changes will add highways to the list of projects that Ontario categorizes as “low risk” and therefore eligible for expedited environmental approvals. The government says this could cut completion timelines for such projects by up to four years.

Highway 413, Bradford Bypass the main objectives of the bill

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria made it clear that a key goal in the bill is paving the way for two new highways in the Greater Toronto Area.

“We are doing everything in our power to expedite the construction of Highway 413 and the BradfordBypass,” Sarkaria said at a news conference in Brampton announcing the environmental assessment changes to the Get It Done Act. The press conference was held on Friday afternoon, shortly before the start of the long weekend.

Other things Ford and his ministers have said will be in the bill:

Provisions for REQUIRING a referendum on any future provincial carbon pricing program.

lEGISLATION BAN new tolls on provincial highways.

Clause for automatic renewal of vehicle registrations for owners without outstanding fines.

CBC News asked Environment Minister Andrea Khanji why the government is mixing these articles into a bill that would significantly change Ontario's environmental assessment laws.

“This is the government that really wants to get things done,” Khanjin replied. “I think everything in the bill meets a growing community and the growing needs of Ontarians.”

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles says it's troubling that the government is “messing around” with the process for approving major infrastructure projects. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Khanjin said Ontario's processes for environmental approvals have historically been “slow and complex” with “a lot of red tape.”

The bill would also allow provincial and municipal governments to expropriate land for major projects before environmental assessments are completed.

PD, the Greens express concern

“I am deeply concerned about this bill,” Green Party leader Mike Schreinerin said in an interview with CBC News.

Schreiner criticizes the emphasis on speeding up construction of Highway 413, which would run a 60-kilometre arc along the northwest edge of the GTA, between Vaughan and Milton.

“The billions of dollars they would spend would be better spent on our health care system, building affordable housing, addressing the crisis in our education system,” Schreiner said. The government has not yet said how much the highway will cost.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles said it's troubling that the government will “reverse” the process for approving major projects.

“This government, they can't be trusted to do that,” Stiles said in an interview at Queen's Park. “Where the government has repeatedly gone wrong is not listening to the people.”

Conservative strategists recently said the Ford government must deliver on the “Get It Done” promises of the last election campaign to best position it for re-election in 2026.

The government is currently promoting major infrastructure projects at taxpayer expense with a multi-million dollar advertising campaign aimed at Ontario audiences.

Before Ford publicly announced any of his plans for the Get It Done Act, some of the details were FOUNDfrom Narwhal, an online media outlet covering environmental issues.

The bill is scheduled to be introduced at Queen's Park early Tuesday afternoon, the legislature's first sitting day after its two-month winter recess.