Some international flights are exceeding 800 mph due to strong winds. A flight arrived almost an hour early.

Near-record wind speeds resulted in multiple international flights over the weekend exceeding 800 miles per hour — much faster than the 500 mph to 600 mph that commercial flights typically travel at.

Strong winds of 265 miles per hour pushed three planes onto international routes, allowing them to reach speeds in excess of 800 miles per hour and arrive at their destinations early.

The wind speed was the second highest ever recorded, according to the National Weather Service.

“For those flying east on this aircraft, there will be quite a tail wind,” the National Weather Service office in Baltimore-Washington. wrote in X on Saturday, referring to the jet stream.

The fast-moving flights included Virgin Atlantic Flight 22, which departed Washington Dulles International Airport at 10:45 p.m. Saturday and landed in London 45 minutes early, according to the flight tracking website. FlightAware.

At 11:20 p.m. at a cruising altitude of 33,350 feet, the plane reached a top speed of 802 miles per hour, according to the site.

United Airlines Flight 64 from Newark to Lisbon was also aided by a jet stream, a narrow band of strong wind that flows at a plane's cruising altitude. The plane flew at speeds of up to 838 miles per hour and landed in Lisbon 20 minutes early, also according to FlightAware.

The fastest flight of the day was American Airlines Flight 120 from Philadelphia to Doha, Qatar, which reached a top speed of 840 miles per hour. It arrived 27 minutes early, FlightAware data shows.

By comparison, British Airways Concorde flew at a cruising speed of 1,350 miles per hour, more than twice the speed of sound, making it from New York to London in less than three hours in February 1996. Concorde was withdrawn from service in 2003.

