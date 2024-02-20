DVIDS – News – International Maritime Security Establishment holds change of command





MANAMA, Bahrain — The International Maritime Safety Construction (IMSC) held a change of command ceremony aboard the Bahrain Maritime Support Activity, 20 February. Royal Navy Commodore Andrew Canale took command of the IMSC from Royal Navy Commodore Peter Laughton. IMSC is an international coalition of 12 countries that monitors merchant shipping through key regional maritime points. Canale also took command of the IMSC Coalition Task Force (CTF) Sentinel from Royal Saudi Navy Commodore Saleh Aloufi. CTF Sentinel is the operational task force for IMSC. The IMSC was formed in July 2019 in response to growing threats to freedom of navigation for merchant mariners transiting international waters in the Middle East. CTF Sentinel was established four months later. It has been a real pleasure to lead you as we have developed IMSC and fought hard to carry out our mission in a rapidly changing strategic environment, Laughton told the assembled IMSC members during the ceremony. Your dedication, commitment to the mission and good humor made my time as your commander such a memorable experience. Canale takes command from Laughton after serving two years at the Royal Navy's operational standards and training center in Portsmouth, United Kingdom. Canale has commanded three surface ships during his career and served as a request to Her Majesty the Queen. It is a tremendous privilege to assume command of IMSC and CTF Sentinel at such a dynamic time, Canale said. Together with our partners, we will do our best to show presence where needed and to reassure the commercial shipping community of our commitment to peace and security in the global commons. Headquartered in Bahrain, IMSC promotes cooperation among member countries to deter threats and secure regional mariners in and around the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb. Its operational Task Force, CTF Sentinel, monitors maritime activity in the region. Current members include Albania, Bahrain, Estonia, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. Date of receipt: 20.02.2024 Post date: 20.02.2024 07:50 Story ID: 464259 Location: KU, BH Web Views: 112 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN



