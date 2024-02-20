The council announces changes to council tax rates for long-term empty properties and second homes





Homeowners in West Lindsey are being informed of changes to Council Tax rates, which come into effect from 1 April 2024. The changes apply to people who own second homes in the district, who will be required to pay the 100% rate compared to the current rate of 90%. In addition, rates for unoccupied and mostly unfurnished properties will increase depending on the length of time the properties are vacant. A 100% premium council tax rate will be payable on empty homes after two years meaning the current council tax rate will be 200%. This rises to 200% after five years – meaning a 300% fee and up to 300% after 10 years. means 400% fee. New legislation was introduced in April 2020 by the government, enabling local authorities to increase the amount of this premium for properties that have been empty for over 5 years. The reason for this premise is to encourage owners of vacant properties to bring their properties back into use. West Lindsey District Council approved the council tax increase at its council meeting last month, following approval in the Policy and Resources Committee. Letters have already been issued to all affected residents in the county explaining the changes. Council leader Cllr Trevor Young said the charges were in line with other Lincolnshire councils. He said: We know there is a high demand for housing in the district and the new rates show our commitment to bringing empty homes back into use. The increase in the price of vacant properties will discourage owners from speculatively buying houses that they do not intend for immediate use. Reusing buildings will reduce the need for housing demand elsewhere and reduce the need for carbon-intensive construction, which supports our ambition to be net zero by 2050. To encourage the renovation and reoccupation of long-term vacant properties, exemptions and discounts may be granted. There are three exceptions where the vacant property premium will not be added. These are: A property which has been left empty by a member of the Armed Forces who is posted away from home. A property that is annexed to another property and used as part of the main property. Homes that are a residential pitch occupied by a caravan or a mooring occupied by a boat will not be liable for the vacant house price and will qualify for a 50% discount. In certain circumstances, long-term empty properties that are liable for a premium charge may qualify for an exemption from this premium, reducing the charge to 100% of Council Tax. This is granted for a maximum of 12 months, but certain criteria must be met: landlords who are genuinely trying to sell or let their property which has been vacant for at least 2 years.

owners who have special legal or technical problems that prevent the sale or rental of the property.

landlords who are in negotiations with the Empty Property team. To encourage renovation and subsequent reoccupation of long-term vacant properties, a further exemption or discount may be granted. For properties to qualify, the following criteria must be met: The property must have changed hands and the new owner must provide evidence of a strong commitment to return the property to use within 12 months. Evidence will be required which may include builders' quotes and confirmation of work commenced or other evidence supporting the work being undertaken. An inspection by one of our officers may be required to confirm that works are in progress. If you believe you are eligible for an exemption, please completePremium exemption applicationform and return to the Council's revenue team together with supporting evidence as required on the form. For more details please visit our website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/council-news/2024/02/council-announces-changes-council-tax-charges-long-term-empty-properties-second-homes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos