International
Gaelic Tourism Strategy for Scotland launched
Issued by VisitScotland
A new Gaelic tourism strategy for Scotland is launched today (February 20) as part of Seachdain na Gàidhlig (World Gaelic Week). The strategy aims to provide authentic and memorable experiences for visitors celebrating Gaelic culture, heritage and language.
Visit Scotland Director of Industry and Destination Development Rob Dixon joined Joy Dunlop, Director of Seachdain na Gàidhlig (World Gaelic Week) for the official launch of the Gaelic Tourism Strategy for Scotland 2024 – 2029 at the National Library of Scotland in Edinburgh.
World Gaelic Week aims to raise the profile of the Gaelic language through community initiatives, projects and events and this year runs until 25 February.
Find out more about the week and events happening near you on the website – scotchnagaidhlig.Scottish.
A growing interest
VisitScotland recognize that the Gaelic language is an integral part of Scotland's heritage, identity and culture. And it represents a compelling opportunity for the Scottish tourism industry as a unique selling point and authentic part of the experience of visiting Scotland.
Gaelic culture and language are of increasing interest to visitors.
From 2018 to 2021 there has been a 72% increase in the number of visitscotland.com users visiting Gaelic-related content.
New Gaelic Tourism Strategy
The strategy highlights a growing interest in the Gaelic language and culture, from both domestic and international visitors, which creates opportunities for tourism and events businesses across Scotland.
VisitScotland have worked alongside representatives from the Scottish tourism industry and partners including the Scottish Government, Creative Scotland and Historic Environment Scotland to develop this new strategy which sets out five strategic priorities:
- to raise awareness of industry opportunities related to Gaelic opportunities
- to support the creation of Gaelic experiences through skills and training for the tourism industry
- to raise visitor awareness of the Gaelic language and maximize opportunities to promote the language, culture and heritage
- establishing links between tourism and other sectors, identifying opportunities for cooperation
- develop research and knowledge
February 20, 2024
|
Sources
2/ https://www.highland.gov.uk/news/article/15906/gaelic_tourism_strategy_for_scotland_launched
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
