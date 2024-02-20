Gaelic Tourism Strategy for Scotland launched

A new Gaelic tourism strategy for Scotland is launched today (February 20) as part of Seachdain na Gàidhlig (World Gaelic Week). The strategy aims to provide authentic and memorable experiences for visitors celebrating Gaelic culture, heritage and language.

Visit Scotland Director of Industry and Destination Development Rob Dixon joined Joy Dunlop, Director of Seachdain na Gàidhlig (World Gaelic Week) for the official launch of the Gaelic Tourism Strategy for Scotland 2024 – 2029 at the National Library of Scotland in Edinburgh.

World Gaelic Week aims to raise the profile of the Gaelic language through community initiatives, projects and events and this year runs until 25 February.

Find out more about the week and events happening near you on the website – scotchnagaidhlig.Scottish.

A growing interest

VisitScotland recognize that the Gaelic language is an integral part of Scotland's heritage, identity and culture. And it represents a compelling opportunity for the Scottish tourism industry as a unique selling point and authentic part of the experience of visiting Scotland.

Gaelic culture and language are of increasing interest to visitors.

From 2018 to 2021 there has been a 72% increase in the number of visitscotland.com users visiting Gaelic-related content.

New Gaelic Tourism Strategy

The strategy highlights a growing interest in the Gaelic language and culture, from both domestic and international visitors, which creates opportunities for tourism and events businesses across Scotland.

VisitScotland have worked alongside representatives from the Scottish tourism industry and partners including the Scottish Government, Creative Scotland and Historic Environment Scotland to develop this new strategy which sets out five strategic priorities: