International
Bath & North East Somerset in the running for Most Improved Council award | Editorial
Bath & North East Somerset Council has been named as a finalist in the Most Improved Council category in the Local Government Chronicle (LGC) Awards.
The appointment recognizes how the council has improved the lives of people in Bath and North East Somerset following the adoption of a new Corporate Strategy in 2020, which focused on tackling the climate and ecological emergency and giving people a greater say . Since then, the council has also implemented a wide-ranging program of change to improve local services for customers, leading to improved response times for things such as motorway enquiries.
Council leader Cllr Kevin Guy said: Like most councils, with increasing demands and squeezed budgets, we have to deliver more for less. I am pleased that our work in facing these challenges has made us known at the national level. I am proud of what the council has achieved in recent years to transform its approach to both service delivery and local leadership. Being shortlisted for the LGC Awards is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.
We have more to do, but our direction is clear – we aim for excellence in everything we do. We recently approved a balanced budget not only for this year, but also for next year. We are delivering on our local priorities, such as council housing and improving motorways and transport. Above all we will continue to focus on providing high quality services to our residents.
The awards are the biggest celebration of excellence in local government and are run by the Local Government Chronicle, which since 1856 has been the independent voice at the heart of local government.
LGC Editor Sarah Calkin said: We have been blown away by the response to this year's LGC awards, with more than 900 entries, a 25% increase on last year. It shows that despite the challenging circumstances facing councils up and down the country, there is a lot of great work being done at pace by dedicated staff who are committed to their communities.
The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London in June.
More information on prices can be found here https://awards.lgcplus.com/2024/en/page/home
ENDS
|
Sources
2/ https://newsroom.bathnes.gov.uk/news/bath-north-east-somerset-running-most-improved-council-award
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass Side Order DLC arrives on February 22nd
- Bath & North East Somerset in the running for Most Improved Council award | Editorial
- 5-year-old boy dies from sepsis after being infected with the new coronavirus and strep A infection
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi: PM Modi to inaugurate new buildings of 4 major institutions in Bihar | Patna News
- US prepares major sanctions against Russia over Navalny's death
- Gaelic Tourism Strategy for Scotland launched
- Report: Earthquakes hit manufacturing industries in southern provinces
- A right-wing rapper? Ben Shapiros claims fame and fortune: The conservative Daily Wire commentator spends his millions on Mustangs, mansions and investments and released a No. 1 song with Tom MacDonald
- Preview: New Zealand vs Australia T20 series | Cricket news
- Post-pandemic workforce and human capital by WITI's David Layton
- The council announces changes to council tax rates for long-term empty properties and second homes
- Jokowi asks ministry to prioritize advertising spending for the press