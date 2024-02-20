Bath & North East Somerset in the running for Most Improved Council award | Editorial

Bath & North East Somerset Council has been named as a finalist in the Most Improved Council category in the Local Government Chronicle (LGC) Awards.

The appointment recognizes how the council has improved the lives of people in Bath and North East Somerset following the adoption of a new Corporate Strategy in 2020, which focused on tackling the climate and ecological emergency and giving people a greater say . Since then, the council has also implemented a wide-ranging program of change to improve local services for customers, leading to improved response times for things such as motorway enquiries.

Council leader Cllr Kevin Guy said: Like most councils, with increasing demands and squeezed budgets, we have to deliver more for less. I am pleased that our work in facing these challenges has made us known at the national level. I am proud of what the council has achieved in recent years to transform its approach to both service delivery and local leadership. Being shortlisted for the LGC Awards is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.

We have more to do, but our direction is clear – we aim for excellence in everything we do. We recently approved a balanced budget not only for this year, but also for next year. We are delivering on our local priorities, such as council housing and improving motorways and transport. Above all we will continue to focus on providing high quality services to our residents.

The awards are the biggest celebration of excellence in local government and are run by the Local Government Chronicle, which since 1856 has been the independent voice at the heart of local government.

LGC Editor Sarah Calkin said: We have been blown away by the response to this year's LGC awards, with more than 900 entries, a 25% increase on last year. It shows that despite the challenging circumstances facing councils up and down the country, there is a lot of great work being done at pace by dedicated staff who are committed to their communities.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London in June.

More information on prices can be found here https://awards.lgcplus.com/2024/en/page/home

ENDS