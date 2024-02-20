International
The Annapolis County Fire Department calls the alarm after a 2-hour wait for ambulances
A two-hour wait for ambulances after a car crash in Annapolis County that left three children and the driver seriously injured has reignited calls for the province to improve emergency care in the area.
Police, fire and ambulance services were alerted to a single-car accident in Litchfield, NS, on the evening of February 15, according to an RCMP news release.
Police said an 11-year-old child was airlifted to Halifax by LifeFlight with serious injuries. A 4-year-old, a nine-year-old and the 37-year-old driver were transported to the hospital by ambulance, all with serious injuries. RCMP said investigators believe alcohol was involved.
Alex Cranton, deputy chief of the Royal Annapolis Volunteer Fire Department, said waits of more than two hours for ambulances to arrive are not unusual in the area.
“You used to have an occasional shortage of ambulances, but now it seems to be a daily thing,” Cranton said. “We need to have more ambulances ready and furthermore we need to have a hospital closer to our area.”
In September 2023, a report from the Auditor General's Office said ambulance response times were increasing as a result of emergency department closures. This means that ambulances have to drive further to get their patients to medical care.
Local emergency rooms are closed
The emergency room at Annapolis Community Health Center closed in 2022 and was replaced by an urgent care center, which can treat health concerns that are not life-threatening.
At the time of the crash, the nearest emergency rooms were closed including the ER at Digby General Hospital.
Meanwhile, the emergency room at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital in Middleton is only open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Even if it were open in the evening, ambulances can only send patients who meet certain criteria, according to the health authority.
“This criteria includes having vital signs within normal limits and the patient being able to sit safely in a chair or wheelchair. Patients in critical situations who require stabilization and support are likely to require [Emergency Health Services] redirection to another hospital,” said Jennifer Lewandowski, a spokeswoman for Nova Scotia Health, in a statement.
Lewandowski said the health authority's goal is to turn Middleton's emergency department into a 24-hour daily service.
“A number of things have already happened within the province to ensure that we are increasing ambulance support within the province,” said Colin Stevenson, head of system integration with the Department of Health and Welfare.
Recent investments
Stevenson said this includes purchasing a new LifeFlight aircraft for non-critical transport and introducing an emergency medical response role to support pandemics. Tuition subsidies and an expansion of paramedic training areas announced last year should also help the system. he said.
“There's a lot of interest and commitment to actually improving care from pre-hospital care to entry into an emergency department, and it's starting to have an impact,” he said.
Emergency Health Services (EHS), which holds the contract for the ambulance in the province, said it could not provide details on the February 15 call.
“In a multi-patient incident, resources are allocated to each patient as their condition requires. These assignments are dynamic as patients' conditions can change at any time. Calls are classified based on the level of urgency and we continue to we monitor them to make sure they're getting the proper care,” Charbel Daniel, executive director of provincial operations with EHS operations, said in a statement.
Liberal MLA for Annapolis Carman Kerr said the lack of emergency care in the area is unfair to paramedics and volunteer firefighters.
“I don't want it to be politicized. I just wanted to fix it,” he said.
Community meeting
Kerr plans to attend a community meeting with volunteer firefighters about the issue at the Royal Fire Hall in Annapolis at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Cranton said change is needed quickly.
“This is hurting people a lot and it's unacceptable,” Cranton said.
