PEI social assistance payments increased by 5% in March





Prince Edward Island adults receiving welfare benefits will receive an extra $26 in their checks next month. The province is spending $27 million to increase social program rates by five percent starting March 1, according to a press release issued Tuesday. The Government is also increasing all shelter ceilings, as well as Community Living Allowance, School Age Allowance, Personal Care Allowance and Home Maintenance Repair Benefit. Of the $27 million, $1.9 million will go toward increasing the basic unit rate, a monthly payment to cover a person's food, clothing and household supplies. “We know that inflation and the rising costs of living in PEI are affecting all Islanders,” Social Development and Seniors Minister Barb Ramsay was quoted as saying in the release. “Every Islander deserves to have their needs met.” fundamental and this government has invested significantly to get the money into the hands of those who need it most.” The new base unit rates are as follows: Adults: $537 per month (up from $511)

Child 0-11 years: $308 per month (from $293)

Youth ages 12-17: $407 per month (up from $388) For a family with two adults and two children aged eight and 15, for example, rates translate to $1,789 a month, an increase of $86. Customers will also see the monthly housing charge caps increase as follows: Room for rent: $525 (from $500)

One or two adults without children: $875 (from $850)

One or two adults with one child: $1,025 (from $1,000)

One or two adults with two children: $1,193 (from $1,168)

One or two adults with three children: $1,266 (from $1,241)

One or two adults with four children: $1,317 (from $1,292) PEI highest food insecurity rate in Canada According to Statistics Canada data released in May 2023, PEI leads the country in food insecurity and more than a third of the island's children live at home without a consistent source of healthy food. Allowances for PEI school-age children are doubling from March 1, according to a government announcement on Tuesday. (Bilanol/Shutterstock) The percentage of people unable to afford the kind of nutritious food they need increased to 23.6 percent in 2022 compared to 17.3 percent in 2019. As for children, 35.1 percent lived in food insecure households in 2022 compared to 24.5 percent in 2019. Other increases School-age allowance rates, offered twice a year in August and December, will double with the rate rise announced on Tuesday. A child aged four to 10 means a payment of $200 (up from $100), and there will be an increase from $125 to $250 for a child aged 11 to 17. The personal care allowance for social assistance clients will increase from $91 to $100. Community living expenses for clients on Assured Income Support for Islanders living with disabilities who are part of Supports AccessAbility program will increase to $165 from $150. The home maintenance and repairs benefit will increase to $450 (from $300).

