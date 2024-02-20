The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces judicial appointments in the province of Nova Scotia

February 20, 2024 Ottawa, Ontario Department of Justice, Canada

The Honorable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointments under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes the transparency, merit and diversity of the Canadian population and will continue to ensure appointing jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

The Honorable Robin Gogan, a judge of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia, is appointed a judge of the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal in Halifax. Justice Gogan replaces Justice D. Beveridge, who resigned effective April 3, 2023.

Terrance G. Sheppard, KC, Partner at BOYNECLARKE LLP in Dartmouth, is appointed Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (Family Division) in Truro. Justice Sheppard replaces Justice RS Morse (Truro), who resigned effective August 14, 2021.

Christine Doucet, Partner at MDW Law in Halifax, is appointed Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (Family Division) in Halifax. Justice Doucet replaces Justice E. Jollimore (Halifax), who resigned effective August 31, 2023.

citation

I wish Judges Gogan, Sheppard and Doucet the best of luck as they take on their new roles. I am confident that they will serve the people of Nova Scotia well as members of the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal and the Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Honorable. Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Biographies

Judge Robin Gogan was appointed to the Nova Scotia Supreme Court in 2013. She received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of St. Francis Xavier in 1991 and a Bachelor of Laws from Dalhousie Law School in 1994. She was admitted to the Nova Scotia Bar Association in 1995.

Prior to her appointment to the Nova Scotia Supreme Court in 2013, Justice Gogan served as managing partner with the Breton Law Group (2011-2013). She practiced with Sampson McDougall (1998-2011) where she became a partner in 2002. She was an associate with Anderson Nathanson (1995-1998). Her main areas of practice were civil litigation, family law, wills and estates, mediation and alternative dispute resolution.

Justice Gogan was a member of the Cape Breton Bar Association, the Canadian Bar Association, the Canadian Petroleum Foundation, the Atlantic Provinces Bar Association and the American Trial Lawyers Association. She was also a member of Family Mediation Canada and the ADR Institute of Canada.

Justice Terrance G. Sheppard, KC, grew up in Sydney, Cape Breton. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Science from the University of King's College, a Master of Arts in Political Science from Dalhousie University and a Bachelor of Laws from Dalhousie University. He was called to the Nova Scotia Bar in 1999.

Justice Sheppard wrote in Truro, practiced at Nova Scotia Legal Aid in Halifax and Antigonish, and worked at various private practice firms before becoming an associate at BOYNECLARKE LLP in 2002 and a partner in 2006. He continued with that firm to practice family, criminal and fertility law, until his appointment to the bench. He was appointed King's Counsel in 2021.

Justice Sheppard has contributed to his profession by serving as President of the Nova Scotia Canadian Bar Association, appointed and later elected as Halifax's representative to the Council of the Nova Scotia Bar Association, member of the Board of Adoption Appeals, Chairman inaugural Vehicle Appeal Board and Chair of the Family Law Standards Committee for the Nova Scotia Bar Association. He has volunteered on various boards and community organizations and is most proud of his advocacy in the field of fertility law over the past 20 years. He has lectured on the topic for Schulich Law School, CBA-NS and Pride Week. He has been a member of the Academy of Adoption and Assisted Reproduction Lawyers since 2016.

Justice Sheppard and his wife, Teri Lynn, are the proud parents of Jonathan, Corina, Matthew and Jessica, and the proud grandparents of Jayce and Layla.

Justice Christine Doucet grew up in Pictou County, Nova Scotia. She received her journalism degree with combined honors in law from Carleton University in 1996. She received her law degree in 2001 from Dalhousie Law School, where she was part of the Sopinka Cup winning trial team. She was called to the Ontario and British Columbia Bar in 2002, and to the Nova Scotia Bar in 2006.

Justice Doucet worked for several years as a reporter for the Halifax Chronicle Herald. She clerked at Stikeman Elliott in Toronto and then practiced commercial litigation at Farris and Koffman Kalef in Vancouver. She worked as a legal recruiter in Halifax from 2006 to 2008 before joining McGinty Law as an associate. She then spent more than 15 years practicing family law at the same firm, now MDW Law, becoming a partner in 2013 and serving as an integral part of its expansion and evolution.

Justice Doucet received advanced mediation training from Riverdale Mediation in Toronto and received CMed status from ADR Atlantic in 2021. She has instructed at Kings College University, Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie University, and various conferences and workshops in the fields of media law, family law and dispute resolution. She contributed to numerous Canadian Bar Association events and committees and served for three years as co-chair of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court Liaison Committee (Family Division).

Justice Doucet is married to Jamie Parsons and together they have three children.