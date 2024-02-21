The widow of the leader of Haiti is accused of his murder – National and international news – TUE 20 February 2024





The widow of the leader of Haiti is accused of his murder. The US vetoes a UN Security Council resolution on a cease-fire for Israel. The widow of the leader of Haiti is accused of his murder In July 2021, Haitian President Jovenel Mose was assassinated in the presidential palace by a group of hitmen. Moses' wife, Martine, was shot in the arm, while Moses himself was shot eleven times. Moses' death left a power vacuum in Haiti that has yet to be filled by a constitution. As a result, civil order has broken down to the point where large areas of the country are run by armed gangs. Today, a judge leading the investigation into Moses' murder issued indictments for about fifty people, including Martine Mose. Ms. Mose's whereabouts are currently unknown. The charges against her are based on the testimony of several people within Moses' circle and administration. Their statements suggest that Mrs. Mose was unhappy with her husband's leadership and hoped to seize power for herself. A Florida-based attorney for Ms. Mose characterized the allegations as a politically motivated attack by Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry. Since Moses' death, Henry has become the de facto leader of Haiti. The indictments are likely to fuel further unrest in Haiti, which has seen an increase in unrest in recent weeks. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). The US vetoes a UN Security Council resolution on a cease-fire for Israel The US was the lone “no” vote on an Algeria-backed UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza. The UK was the only abstention, with the other 13 members, including US allies France, Japan and South Korea, voting in favour. This is the third time since October 7 that the US has vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on a ceasefire. The statements of other representatives in the UNSC were damning. Algeria's envoy to the UN, Amar Bendjama, said that the vote in favor of this draft resolution is a support for the Palestinians' right to life. Conversely, voting against it implies an endorsement of the brutal violence and collective punishment inflicted on them. China's envoy Zhang Jun said: Continued passive avoidance of an immediate ceasefire is no different from giving the green light to continued slaughter. The US envoy to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, claimed that calling for an immediate ceasefire would “derail” ongoing peace talks between Israel and Hamas. She also criticized the resolution's lack of demand for the immediate release of all Israeli hostages in Gaza. However, there is no indication that Israel is seriously engaging in these peace talks. Hamas has already put a deal on the table that would release all its Israeli hostages in exchange for a permanent ceasefire. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected this agreement completely and insists on pursuing a military solution. Israel's military solution has so far succeeded in freeing three of its hostages, while Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 50 of them. The US has proposed its own UNSC resolution for a “temporary” ceasefire “as soon as possible”. The Biden administration has called on Israel to reconsider its plan to launch a ground military occupation of Rafah, where some 1.5 million refugees from northern Gaza are sheltering, mostly in makeshift tents. Egypt fears that Israel will use this attack as an opportunity to push these refugees out of Gaza entirely and into Egypt. The Egyptian army is hastily building a new wall on its side of the Rafah border to control the spread of refugees into its territory. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). Like this: HOW Loading…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nemiss.news/haiti-leaders-widow-charged-in-his-assassination-national-international-news-tue-20feb2024/

