All items | Pittsylvania County, VA

Amthor International was joined today by Pittsylvania County officials and community leaders to celebrate the start of construction on its new 33,000-square-foot facility in the Gretna Industrial Park.
This new plant is part of Amthors' $30 million capital plan, representing more than $4 million in investment and the addition of 75 new jobs with this stand-alone facility. The capital plan also includes investments in equipment and inventory, allowing Amthor to meet a growing demand for its products.
A family-owned, fourth-generation business, Amthor International manufactures truck-mounted tanks, including those used for the refined fuel, propane, mining, vacuum and septic, portable bathroom, water, well drilling and construction industries. Amthor established its footprint in Gretna in 1992 when it built its first manufacturing plant here. This was followed by a second expansion in 2018, when the company moved its corporate headquarters to the Gretna plant. The second expansion brought more than $2.5 million in investment and the creation of 90 new positions.
With this third expansion, Amthor will have more than 200 employees, making it one of the top employers in central Pittsylvania County.
Amthor International is excited that the construction of this new facility will bring more employment opportunities to the county and the company is hiring mechanics, electricians, painters and welders as part of this expansion. Starting salaries are based on experience but range from $45,000 to $50,000 per year with 100% paid health insurance, paid vacation and more.
This third expansion was also helped by James Garner and Tradesman Trucking, who modified its plans to build its new building to help Amthor move his project forward.
It is gratifying to know that this world-class company, which is the largest manufacturer of tanker trucks in North America, has not only made its home in Pittsylvania County and the city of Gretna, but has continued to invest in her future here. We appreciate the message of confidence this sends to the County, said Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Darrell Dalton.
The City of Gretna and the Gretna community are truly proud and blessed to have an internationally recognized company like Amthor call Gretna, Virginia home. The dedication and partnership that the Amthor Family has shown to us over the past 30 plus years is greatly appreciated by the Gretna community and it always gives me tremendous pride to be able to show others that they are a part of our city and community, said Keith Motley, Mayor, City of Gretna.
Motley continued: Often, when I get on a plane to travel and see a tanker truck refueling the plane to my destination, I can't help but smile and think that it was very possible that the tanker was made in my hometown of Gretna. , Virginia. Thank you, Amthor for continuing to be a part of Gretna and for expanding your operations here and continuing to be a part of our business family in the community.
I want to commend and commend Amthor International for its steadfast business and their commitment to Gretna, their current and future employees, and the local community. As the owner of a family-owned business, I can attest to the long hours and struggles that family businesses experience. Having their third expansion since 1992 is a testament to Amthors' ability to make smart decisions while keeping up with market changes and meeting the needs of its partners, said Delegate Eric Phillips, Virginia House of Delegates, District 48.
The future is brighter in our region as we celebrate innovation for Amthor International's newest expansion. It is exciting to see the construction of a second manufacturing plant in a new facility. Amthor, a strong fourth generation family business, has consistently provided quality tankers and quality work to the community. We thank them for their important contributions to the local economy and wish them continued success, said Delegate Danny Marshall, Virginia House of Delegates, District 49, Tobacco Commission.
This expansion also showcases the unique partnership between Amthor International, the City of Gretna, your IDA and Pittsylvania County. This relationship dates back more than thirty years when Amthor decided to build its manufacturing plant here. Your Industrial Development Authority thanks the City of Gretna for helping Amthors grow by selling the company the ground we break ground on today. We also thank Tradesman Trucking for its strategic role in today's celebrations. James Garner and Tradesman Trucking sacrificed their plans to build their new building and instead chose to facilitate Amthors' expansion. This spirit of teamwork exemplifies the best of all that is Pittsylvania County, said Dr. Joey Faucette, Chairman of the Pittsylvania County Industrial Development Authority.
This expansion has been a work in progress for many years and will help further strengthen us as a leader in the truck tank manufacturing business here in North America. Being able to now have two manufacturing facilities will help increase demand for our products across the globe. Regardless of where Amthor goes from here, every tanker truck will be manufactured and completed here in Gretna, Virginia, said Brian Amthor, Executive Vice President of Amthor International.
Amthor also credited James Gardner and Tradesman Trucking for helping move the project forward.
I join Tradesman Trucking and Tradesman XDR along with its employees in collaboration with Amthor International, not only to expand Amthor's operations here locally, but our collaborative efforts will go a long way in building deeper relationships and growing of new opportunities in this wonderful community, James said. Garner, Managing Partner of Tradesman Trucking.
We are blessed by a city that is so supportive and appreciative and honored that we are the first shovel of earth toward building this park, Garner said.
To learn more about employment opportunities at Amthor International, click here.
Contacts:
Diana McFarland, Public Relations Manager
Phone: (434) 432-3575
Email: [email protected]
Brian Amthor
Executive Vice President
Amthor International
Email: [email protected]
