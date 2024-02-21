



HOLLYWOOD, Fla., February 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hard Rock International is partnering with it Main food group (MFG) to develop and curate dining experiences at Hard Rock Hotel & casino properties around the globe. MFG's support for Hard Rock will also extend to the proposed projects.

MFG co-owners (left to right) Jeff Zalaznick, Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi

Through the strategic partnership with Hard Rock, MFG will act in an advisory role to curate new food and beverage programming at existing integrated resort locations such as Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & casino HollywoodSeminole Hard Rock Hotel & casino Tampaand Hard Rock Hotel & casino Atlantic City. In addition, MFG will support restaurant concept creation for Hard Rock properties under development such as Hard Rock Hotel & casino Athens. “We always strive to provide our guests with unforgettable dining experiences, so we can think of no better partner to take things to new levels at these properties than the team at Major Food Group,” said . Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming. “We look forward to a wonderful collaboration and to bring exciting new options to our guests.” Jeff ZalaznickThe co-owner of Major Food Group added, “This is a truly unique opportunity to bring MFG's deep expertise and innovation together with a hotel and casino leader in providing exceptional food and beverage experiences to Hard Rock guests both here and abroad.” This partnership builds on the ongoing collaborative efforts between the two world-renowned hospitality brands following CARBONE's successful stay at Cipresso at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & casino Hollywood in December. The extraordinary dining experience was part of the new era in gaming Florida celebration marking the historic launch of Seminole Gaming's Craps, Roulette and Sports bet at six properties across the state. About Hard Rock:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most recognized companies globally with locations in over 70 countries comprising 309 locations comprising owned/licensed or managed hotels, casinosRock Shop, Live performance venues and cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture called Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and online gaming platform. Starting with one Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2023, Hard Rock Hotels was honored by JD Power's North American Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study as the number one upscale hotel brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for the fourth time in the past five years . Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Ranks, Best Brands for Social Impact, All-Star Customer Service and an Employer of Biggest in Travel & Leisure, Games. and the Entertainment Industry. HRI became the first privately held gaming company designated as a Best Managed Company in the US by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021, and has since been honored three times. At the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Earth Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grade ratings from the major investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) ​​and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com OR shop.hardrock.com. About Major Food Group

Major Food Group (MFG) is one of the most recognized, innovative and successful companies in the history of the hospitality business. Founded a decade ago by Jeff Zalaznick, Mario CarboneAND Rich Torris, MFG has built a global empire that exceeds forty restaurants, private clubs, bars and hotels, spanning seven countries and has redefined industry standards along the way. Among the brand's many iconic concepts, which represent the pinnacle of dining and luxury in cities from New York, Miami AND Las Vegas THE Paris, Toronto, Hong Kong AND Middle East are CARBONE, The Grill, Dirty French, ZZ's Club, Sadelle's, Contessa and Torrisi Bar & Restaurant. While each brand that brings this creative force to life is unique, they all reflect MFG's refined, celebratory and thoroughly contemporary approach to its craft. For more information, visit: https://www.MajorFood.com Instagram: @MajorFoodGroup SOURCE Hard Rock International

