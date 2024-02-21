The City of Vancouver seeks to recover costs from 3 companies for repairs to the Granville Bridge





The City of Vancouver is trying to recover costs from three companies involved in rehabilitation work on the Granville Bridge, from 2019 to 2021, intended to extend the life of the structure. In a civil lawsuit filed in BC Supreme Court, Vancouver alleges that rehabilitation work on the Granville Bridge, which was built in 1954, was done improperly and led to corrosion and degradation. The Granville Bridge connects downtown to the Fairview areas of the city and has “significant” use by motor vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists, according to the lawsuit. None of the claims from the lawsuit, filed on February 14, have been proven in court. The companies named in the lawsuit are Associated Engineering Ltd., Graham Infrastructure LP and Ross Rexx Industrial Painters Ltd. The suit alleges that work such as re-coating the steel beams to protect them from corrosion was never completed with penetrating insulation and a trough system to divert runoff did not work as intended, resulting in the accumulation of debris. in the structural beams of the bridge. “The defects/deficiencies and the resulting damages present a real and substantial risk,” the lawsuit states. CBC News has asked the companies involved to respond to the allegations. The lawsuit, which does not list the amount of money the city is seeking, says it wants to recover the cost of repairing the damage and correcting “dangerous conditions.” In a statement, an Associated Engineering spokesperson said the company has a long history with the city of Vancouver and is working with the city to investigate reported issues with the bridge. “At Associated Engineering, our priority is the safety and well-being of the community,” spokeswoman Lianna Mahsaid. “We assure the public that the Granville Street Bridge remains safe for use.” The bridge is safe, the city says In a separate media release, the city said the Granville Street Bridge does not pose a safety risk to the public. The city acknowledges that the language in the civil suit has raised some concerns without context. “This language is a legal requirement for the claim,” he said. “The defective work described in the civil suit does not pose an immediate danger to the public.” He said the city conducts regular inspections, maintenance and repairs to ensure public safety on the bridge. The work subject to the lawsuit is unrelated to the ongoing Granville Bridge projects, which include Granville binder transport enhancement

