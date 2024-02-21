International
BC Builds will deliver thousands more homes with Canada's contribution
BC Builds, the province's new initiative to build more housing for middle-income people, will benefit from $2 billion in additional funding from the Government of Canada to help provide thousands more homes for middle-income people who live and work in BC can afford.
“All levels of government must work together to solve the housing crisis,” said Prime Minister David Eby. “With the federal government's contribution and partnership to BC Builds, we can help build more homes that people can actually afford. This is good news for our economy and for our future, but more importantly it is good news for British Columbians looking for a good place to live.”
On February 13, 2024, the Province announced BC Builds, an initiative delivered through BC Housing that uses government, community and non-profit owned and underutilized land to accelerate the delivery of housing and help bring costs more into line with that middle income families win. All BC Builds projects have a target of average income households spending no more than 30% of their income on rent.
“Canada needs more homes that the middle class can afford. That's what today's historic partnership with British Columbia is all about,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “Our investment, through the BC Builds Program, will use public land to create more affordable housing, lower the cost of construction and ensure we build more homes faster so that Canadians – from teachers, nurses, to construction workers – to be able to afford to stay in the communities where they work.”
In addition to $2 billion in funding from the Government of Canada, BC Builds is supported by a $950 million investment from the Province to ensure units are available at below-market rates, as well as $2 billion in provincial construction funding at the cost of low. . The BC Builds team will help streamline approvals for projects seeking federal funding to meet BC Builds' 12-18 month concept-to-construction timeline.
BC Builds has established 20 startup sites through partnerships with local governments, First Nations and non-profit organizations to support the development of housing for moderate income families across the province.
With federal funding in place and through the initial 20 BC Builds sites, it is anticipated that a minimum of 8,000 to 10,000 homes for people with moderate incomes will be built initially during the first five years of the program. The total number of units is expected to increase as more partners and land are secured.
“Teachers, nurses, construction workers and other middle-income people need more housing options in BC, and with several BC Builds sites identified and dozens of interested partners, we're well on our way to getting the additional housing they need,” he said. Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “We are in a housing crisis that requires support from all levels of government. BC Builds will ensure that middle-income housing is built faster and more in line with what families earn.”
The province also announced the fourth site of BC Builds, owned by the City of Vancouver, located at 560 Davie St. and 1210 Seymour St. The site will include:
- A nine-story concrete building with 112 new co-op homes for middle-income families in Vancouver.
- A minimum of 20% of the units must be rented at 20% below market, with the goal of offering even more units at below market prices.
- The building will be located at the corner of Davie and Seymour streets, the last undeveloped parcel of land in Yaletown. A premium location in downtown Vancouver, the 112 new co-op homes will front Emery Barnes Park near several bus routes.
- The proposed mixed-use project will include co-op studio homes, one-, two- and three-bedroom suites and will be safe, secure and permanently affordable. The building will be designed according to “passive house” standards. which have high energy efficiency.
- Construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2024.
“With average income, they are the economic engine of our city. It's beneficial for all Vancouverites to have a place to call home in the city where they work,” said Ken Sim, Mayor of Vancouver. “An additional $2 billion in funding from the federal government will allow more affordable homes in our city to be built faster and signals that through partnership across all levels of government, we can tackle the housing crisis.”
The site is in addition to three sites announced on February 13, 2024, which include more than 400 residential units in the Cowichan Valley, Gibsons and North Vancouver.
BC Builds is part of a $19 billion housing investment by the BC government. As of 2017, the Province has approximately 78,000 homes that have been delivered or are under development across BC, including nearly 8,000 units in Vancouver.
Learn more:
To learn more about BC Builds, visit: www.bcbuildhomes.ca
To learn more about how BC Builds works, including funding and funding, visit: https://www.bcbuildshomes.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/BCB-Rental-Supply-Program-Framework.pdf
To learn more about the government's new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436
A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in BC is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC
To learn about the steps the Province is taking to address the housing crisis and provide affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/
A background follows.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2024HOUS0007-000232
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Five major moments from London Fashion Week
- BC Builds will deliver thousands more homes with Canada's contribution
- Indonesia ends policy of referring to Jesus by Islamic name
- The best current black directors in Hollywood
- Syzygy begins taking orders for breakthrough technology after successful testing
- The City of Vancouver seeks to recover costs from 3 companies for repairs to the Granville Bridge
- Julian Assange in latest appeal to stop US extradition
- A brain pacemaker helped a woman suffering from severe depression.It may soon give hope to others
- PM Modi's response to China's Belt and Road ready for first discussion
- 'Porky's' and 'The Wanderers' actor was 64
- Tickets for a summer of cricket are now on general sale
- This casual t-shirt dress is the perfect fit for every body