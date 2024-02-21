DD, international partners seize LockBit servers, provide decryptors





The US Department of Justice, the UK National Crime Agency's Cyber ​​Division, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other international law enforcement partners announced on Tuesday in London that they have dealt a significant blow to the operations of one of the most active ransomware in the world around the world. WHY IT MATTERS LockBit has targeted more than 2,000 victims, according to aSTATEMENTfrom the DD. But a team of federal and international agencies are “removing the keys” to LockBit's operation, Attorney General Merrick Garland added. Law enforcement agencies have also developed decryption capabilities that the DOJ said could enable hundreds of victims worldwide to restore systems encrypted using the LockBit ransomware variant. The FBI is asking for victimscontact the officeand start the process. Additionally, the DOJ said it has filed lawsuits in New Jersey and California against Russian nationals Artur Sungatov and Ivan Kondratyev, aka Bassterlord, for deploying LockBit against multiple victims across the United States. Related search warrants revealed multiple US-based servers used by LockBit members, including those hosting “StealBit,” a platform LockBit administrators use to organize and transfer victim data, the agency said. US Attorney Philip Sellinger for the District of New Jersey noted in the statement that the investigation will continue to identify and charge the entire LockBits membership from “developers and administrators to its affiliates.” “Today's indictment, unearthed as part of a coordinated global action against the world's most active ransomware group, brings to five the total number of LockBit members charged by my office and our partners at the FBI and the Computer and Intellectual Property Crimes for their crimes,” he said. “We will put them in the spotlight as wanted criminals. They will no longer hide in the shadows. “LockBit is not the first ransomware variant that the Justice Department and its international partners have dismantled,” Garland added. “It will not be the last”. THE BIGGEST TREND It's been a year since the LockBit ransomware group made a strange discovery about its attack on Toronto-based SickKids and offered a decryption key. But over the years, LockBit has attacked many healthcare organizations that are then forced to divert patients and be affected for weeks, stealing protected patient health information and adding it to ransomware leak sites to seek reward or sell PHI if health systems do not comply. ON THE RECORD “Today's actions are another advance in our commitment to continue dismantling the ecosystem that fuels cybercrime by prioritizing disruption and putting victims first,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement. “Our work doesn't stop there: together with our partners, we're turning the tables on LockBit by providing decryption keys, unlocking victims' data, and tracking LockBits' criminal branches across the globe.” “This operation demonstrates our ability and commitment to protect our nation's cybersecurity and national security from any malicious actors seeking to affect our way of life,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement. “We will continue to work with our domestic and international allies to identify, deter and deter cyber threats and hold perpetrators accountable,” he vowed. Andrea Fox is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.

