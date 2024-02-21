SNG Daily: Top international news in a nutshell





Your one-stop shop for all the top international stories of the day. US pushes for temporary cease-fire in Gaza The US has proposed a draft UNSC resolution calling for a temporary ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and opposing a major Israeli ground offensive in Rafah, Reuters reports. America has signaled it would block a resolution drafted by Algeria, which calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. The US says it could jeopardize talks between the US, Egypt, Israel and Qatar to broker a pause in the war and release hostages held by Hamas. A minimum of nine votes and no vetoes from any of the five permanent members would be needed to pass a resolution Thailand warns Myanmar migrants against illegal entry As many Myanmarese flee to evade conscription law regimes, neighboring Thailand has warned that those who enter the country illegally will face legal action, The Irrawaddy reports. Myanmar's junta recently activated the People's Conscription Law as the military tries to contain an uprising against the junta. Military officials have announced that 14 million of the country's youth are eligible for conscription. This is about 26 percent of the country's population. The Thai prime minister has also allayed concerns that an influx of migrants from Myanmar would take away jobs, according to The Bangkok Post. Thailand's unemployment rate is less than 1 percent now. Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed, 98, recovering Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is in hospital recovering from an infection, Reuters news agency reported his spokesman as saying. The 98-year-old has been in the hospital for almost a month and there have been posts on social networks saying that his condition is critical. Mahathir, who has held Malaysia's top political post for more than 20 years, has not been keeping well until recently and has undergone bypass surgery. He was prime minister from 1981 to 2003 and then from 2018 to 2020 after leading the opposition coalition to a historic victory. His government collapsed due to internal strife. The leaked message from the Albanian councilor suggests in the Snap Poll? A leaked message sent by one of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's top advisers to all staff in the prime minister's office says a senior staff member has been appointed as we enter an election year, the Sydney Morning Herald reports. Elections are expected next year, and Albanese said earlier this month that he thinks governments as a general rule should serve the full term. And that means elections in 2025. In the message, Albanian chief of staff Tim Gartrell announced that Labor veteran David Epstein was joining the office as principal private secretary. The message was that it is an important role as we enter an election year and David is well qualified for the role, having worked for Labor in a number of senior roles in five successive governments and oppositions. China lowers rates to boost real estate sector China's central bank has cut a key mortgage lending rate to help the country's struggling real estate sector. The five-year prime loan rate or LPR has been reduced from 4.2 percent to 3.95 percent. This 25 basis point decline is the largest in nearly five years. The one-year LPR remained unchanged at 3.45 percent. The economy has not been doing very well and in January exports fell for the first time in seven years. And demand for property has fallen. See also:

