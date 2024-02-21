Saskatchewan's first ultrasound technician program launches

The first provincial diagnostic medical sonography, also known as ultrasound, advanced degree program has launched in Yorkton.

Through Suncrest College, the program will teach students how to perform ultrasound examinations, focusing on areas such as obstetrics and gynecology, abdomen and superficial structures, along with vascular sonographic studies.

This is what we would consider a high demand program. Before today, students would have to leave the province of Saskatchewan to achieve this education, Suncrest Colleges president and CEO Alison Dubreuil said at the launch of the program.

We were very pleased to offer this here in the province of Saskatchewan and for students to be able to learn locally. We know there are higher skills upon graduation to secure employment here in Saskatchewan.

The 28-month advanced degree program is a joint program with Red River College Polytechnic in Winnipeg, and will include theoretical and clinical training.

The Ministries of Advanced Education and Immigration and Career Training will provide funding to support the program, and the East Central Saskatchewan Health Foundation has offered to raise $300,000 for the equipment costs.

Other community donors will support the remaining capital costs.

For years, Yorktons Health Foundation has worked toward increasing the number of ultrasound technicians available in the area, according to executive director Ross Fisher.

One of our goals is to always try to address the gaps we see in the health care service, he said. If people have to travel for service to access specialty programs elsewhere in the province, we work with the health care system to see if we can put those services in place.

That's going to be one of those, we've had a shortage of ultrasound technicians in the past, but we certainly expected to do well to hire some of the graduates coming out of the classroom, that would be our goal and we expect that other hospitals in Saskatchewan to hire other graduates coming out of the class, Fischer added.

The program was launched as part of Saskatchewan's Health Human Resources Action Plan, which aims to recruit, train, motivate and retain health care workers.

It is well known that there is a great need for different expertise and different medical professions across the province, Yorkton MLA Greg Ottenbreit told CTV News.

Our Health Human Resources Action Plan is really focusing on where they are needed, and getting this training in place is one part of that plan. It's very difficult to get trained ultrasound technicians here and train them, not only in Saskatchewan, but right here in Yorkton.

MLA for Melville-Saltcoats Warren Kaeding added that the program will keep young people in the province as well.

The basis of this program is to have training here in Saskatchewan, Kaeding said.

Currently, sinography is only available out of province, and whenever you lose a young person out of province, there is no guarantee that they will return. By offering this course locally, we certainly hoped that we would be able to retain many more of those individuals trained here, certainly in this area as well as in the province.

There are six places available on the program with plans to start in August 2024.

The deadline for applicants is May 15.