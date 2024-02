Qatari Power International Holding hosts USD300M Georgetown Seafront Resort development

Georgetown Seafront Resort's US$300 million development will add 410 five-star conference rooms that will enhance Guyana's competitiveness in hosting conferences. The resort's strategic location on Carifesta Avenue along the scenic Georgia coast stands as a harmonious fusion of contemporary elegance and rich cultural essence. GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Power International Holding (PIH) – a Qatar-based global investment conglomerate held the groundbreaking ceremony for Georgetown Seafront Resort and Convention Center, a premium development by its subsidiary Assets Group, the hospitality development and management arm. The event was held under the patronage of His Excellency the President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, in the presence of dignitaries from various sectors including tourism, hospitality and investment, in parallel with the Guyana Energy and Supply Chain Conference. 2024. From Power International Holding, the ceremony was attended by Moutaz Al-Khayyat, Chairman, Ramez Al-Khayyat, Vice Chairman, Resident and Group CEO and Abid Butt, Group CEO of PIH Assets Group subsidiary. The 76,000 m2 property is a $300 million development and will feature 260 luxury rooms and suites and 150 serviced apartments, a portion of which are branded residences and premium villas, along with an exclusive members' club. This project will significantly increase Guyana's competitiveness as a premier conference destination. His Excellency the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Alihas welcomed Qatar's presence in the country, expressing confidence that this development would be a distinctive landmark for Georgetown. He pledged his support for the project. Moutaz Al-Khayyat, Chairman of Power International Holding PIH, expressed great enthusiasm about the unveiling of the Georgetown Seafront Resort and Convention Center. This gem promises to redefine luxury in Guyana's booming tourism sector. Every aspect of this resort is a testament to unmatched elegance, thanks to its meticulously crafted accommodations and world-class amenities that are set to elevate Guyana's hospitality scene. Ramez Al-Khayyat, Vice Chairman, President and Group CEO of Power International Holding PIH highlighted the celebration as the beginning of promising investments in Guyana in all vital sectors such as tourism, healthcare and infrastructure development. He expressed satisfaction at supporting Guyana in this transformative era.

