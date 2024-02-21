Schrole is proud to represent some of the best international schools from around the world. In our School Spotlight series, take an in-depth look at these schools, detailing their history, behaviour, location and of course benefits, to help you choose the school that suits you best.

Photo: Singapore International School Bangkok (SISB)

Year of establishment: 2001

Public or private: Privat school

Profit/Non-Profit: EARNINGS

Day or ride: Day & Boarding

Partition type: Co-educational

Religious Affiliation: no

Curriculum: IB DP, UK-A Levels, UK-IGCSE

Language of instruction: English

Alternative language of instruction: Thai; Chinese (Mandarin)

Starting grade: nest

Last grade: 12

About: Singapore International School of Bangkok (SISB)

Singapore International School of Bangkok (SISB) was founded in 2001, with a vision to provide education to students of diverse interests, nationalities and age groups.

Today, SISB is proud to be the leading provider of Singapore's world-renowned, world-leading curriculum for Mathematics and Science, with a strong focus on English, based on the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA), a global programme. comparison test.

SISB has grown to six campuses in Thailand, which adopt the Singapore curriculum and Cambridge IGCSE A and AS levels, as well as the International Baccalaureate. SISB campuses adopt the best curricula from around the world to ensure that students are exposed to the best and educated to become scholars, leaders and global citizens.

The unique strength of SISBs is to teach students to be trilingual: English, Thai and Chinese, in addition to a holistic education to develop students to their full potential.

Ethos: Singapore International School Bangkok (SISB)

Singapore International School of Bangkok (SISB) takes a holistic approach to deliver the best education for your child, from nursery to sixth form.

SISB believes that students are unique individuals endowed with special talents and have the desire to succeed, and that every student is important, every parent a partner and every staff a valuable asset.

SISB offers an education pathway through the train for students from Kindergarten to Grade 12. In the Kindergarten years (ages 2-6), students are eased into their educational journey using the Early Years Foundation Stage from the United Kingdom (UK).

This gives students an excellent foundation as they progress to the Primary years (ages 6-12), where students are educated using the Singaporean curriculum. The qualities of Singapore's curriculum are renowned, with a focus on English, maths and science.

From the ages of 12-16, students in the Sixth Form continue to excel using a combination of the Singapore curriculum (grades 7-8) and the UK curriculum (grades 7-10) and are assessed using the Cambridge International Examinations. This puts them in a great position to excel in whatever field they choose to pursue.

Facilities: Singapore International School Bangkok (SISB)

Singapore International School Bangkok (SISB) campuses are filled with facilities that promote both the academic and non-academic aspects of its students. SISB offers activities and academies to develop its students into well-rounded individuals.

This includes local and overseas experiential learning trips, as well as youth achievement initiatives such as the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award.

Facilities include:

International standard pool for recreation and competition.

Silpapirom Creative Arts and Media Center with modern facilities.

Spacious and safe playground that is great for outdoor play and learning.

Boarding facilities that provide comfort, security and a home away from home.

Professional auditoriums for assemblies, shows and concerts.

Large green spaces to nurture the holistic development of students.

Location: Singapore International School of Bangkok (SISB)

SISB has six campuses in Thailand: Pracha Uthit, Suvarnabhumi, Thonburi, Chiangmai, Nonthaburi and Rayong.

Known for its stunning beaches, delicious food, welcoming people and affordable lifestyle, it's no wonder Thailand is a great choice for those looking to teach abroad.

In the heart of the Thai capital, Bangkok, skyscrapers and ancient temples coexist, creating a dynamic cityscape. The Grand Palace, with its intricate architecture, stands as a testament to Thailand's royal heritage, while the bustling street markets of Chatuchak and the lively atmosphere of Khao San Road offer a taste of local life.

To the north, Chiang Mai, surrounded by misty mountains, exudes a quieter beauty. The city's ancient temples, such as Wat Phra Singh and Wat Chedi Luang, display exquisite craftsmanship and spiritual devotion.

The annual Yi Peng Lantern Festival transforms the night sky into a canvas of floating lights, creating a magical experience. Chiang Mai's Old Town is a maze of narrow lanes, each revealing hidden gems, from traditional cafes to craft workshops.

Together, Bangkok and Chiang Mai offer a kaleidoscope of experiences, blending tradition and modernity in the heart of Thailand.

Benefits: Singapore International School Bangkok (SISB)

Accommodation: Temporary accommodation is provided during the home inspection.

Flights/Transportation: Reimbursement of air tickets.

Bonus: According to the contract and performance.

Movement allowance: Set it to offset.

Dependent options: Children's tuition fee support.

Medical: Medical and life insurance and annual health check-up.

Others: leave; Snack and lunch; use of the sports complex; long service price; and the staff party.

