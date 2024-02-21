Blocking the deal: Devyani International shares news as Yum is likely to offload the entire stock





Shares in Devyani International Ltd, the largest domestic franchisee for Yum Brands (KFC & Pizza Hut) and sole franchisee for Costa Coffee, will be in focus today as Yum Restaurant India is said to be offloading its entire stake of 4.4 percent on the company through block offers today. A CNBC TV18 report citing sources privy to the developments suggested a base price of Rs 153.50 per share for the transaction, which would be at a 7.45 percent discount to Tuesday's closing price for Devyani International at BSE. The report came at a time when the QSR industry is seeing weak unit economics in both dine-in and delivery formats. Despite these industry-wide difficulties, KFC has shown resilience in effectively managing the crisis, Motilal Oswal Securities said in a recent note. “On the other hand, PH has struggled, partly attributable to intense market competition. Store expansion plans remain alive for Devyani despite near-term industry challenges. Overall guidance of reaching 2,000 stores by FY24 remains on track . We maintain a cautious stance due to continued demand challenges in the near term. The recent stock correction partially covers short-term pressure,” the statement said. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a target of Rs 195,” he said. The Yum stake sale is believed to be valued at Rs 814.80 crore and Citigroup Global Markets India is believed to be the sole lead book manager (BRLM). A recent Elara Securities report suggested that Devyani International was actively working to improve its distribution performance and foster closer relationships between stores and distribution services. It was planning to expand the presence of Pizza Hut and KFC outlets that are specifically oriented towards delivery. This included extensive collaboration with consignment aggregators to tap into the rapid online delivery segment. “In the case of Pizza Hut India, it has shifted its focus to a delivery-centric model, while strategically maintaining its flagship dining and convenience stores. It has improved the overall customer experience. This transition from large chain-oriented stores dining in smaller, delivery-focused formats has not only positively impacted unit-level performance, but also facilitated faster nationwide expansion,” he said. Read also: Analyst stock recommendations for February 21: Gujarat Alkalies, PNB and SBI Life Read also: Biocon stock: 2 reasons Jefferies downgrades stock to 'underperform'

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/markets/company-stock/story/block-deal-devyani-international-shares-in-news-as-yum-likely-to-offload-entire-stake-418286-2024-02-21 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos