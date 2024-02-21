International
Through Compassion Philippines, locals can now sponsor Chi…… | News & Reporting
Three years ago, a group of about 48 former children sponsored by Compassion International in the Philippines decided it was time for them to start investing in children in their country.
“Because we believe in the power of Christ and the strategies of Compassion in changing lives, we came together and decided that now is our turn to do the same,” said Glendy Obahib, one of the key leaders of the Alumni Sponsorship Movement. of Mercy. (CASM). “We were blessed with the gift of sponsorship and now we want to be a blessing to others through the same sponsorship.”
A new initiative from Compassion International will make this job even easier. Filipino citizens will now be able to sponsor children within the country and fund community development programs thanks to the creation of Compassion Philippines Inc., an in-country support office.
Compassion Philippines' sole focus will be fundraising, unlike Compassion International, which runs the programs. Compassion Australia is helping the new organization establish a legal identity and consultation on registration, insurance and employment so that Compassion Philippines can operate as a separate legal entity from Compassion International in the Philippines.
Currently, according to Precious Amor Tulay of Compassion Philippines, the new organization is pursuing bank account approval and securing government permits that will allow them to raise funds and enable donors to claim tax deductions.
Compassion staff hopes this transition will increase support for the Philippines. Today, most of the funding for sponsored children in the Philippines comes from the US, Australia and South Korea.
“By equipping local fundraising teams, we are taking important steps towards self-reliance and reducing dependence on external funding sources.” said Tony Broughton, chief operating officer of Compassion Australia, in a press release. “This means more significant and lasting impact on breaking the cycle of poverty.”
Since 1972, Compassion International has partnered with churches to offer “Personalized, individualized” long-term care for 200,000 Filipino children. it year, 475 churches in the Philippines are providing Compassion-funded aid to 105,000 children.
By becoming a donor country, the Philippines is following in the footsteps of South Korea, which achieved this status in 2003. Among the 29 countries where Compassion has sponsored children, only South Korea and the Philippines have gone on to open their own local support offices. (Outside the US, Compassion there are 14 support offices.)
This transition is based on several factors. The Philippines has strong financial capacity and boasts the second strongest Christian GDP per capita in Asia. The country is also a Christian-majority nation, and local corporate donors will have little qualms—or may even have a strong interest in giving corporate social responsibility funds to an avowedly Christian organization.
Compassion has a strong presence in the Philippines, including an extensive community network and thousands of Compassion alumni who financially support children, sponsor leadership and training programs, and do informal fundraising.
The Compassion Alumni Association of the Philippines (CAA) counts about 2,500 alumni in 10 chapters.
Levi Carupo became a sponsored child at age eight and was one of the first in Compassion's programs to receive a college education. Now a partnership manager for Compassion International in the Philippines and current president of CAA, he noted that some of the alumni group's chapters conduct disaster preparedness, child abuse prevention, and social work training for youth in Compassion.
“One day we will see a former Compassion-sponsored child become a community leader — a city leader, a mayor who is engaged in his or her community,” Carupo said.
Currently, both CAA and CASM are sponsoring Filipino children by pooling their members' donations and sending funds through one of Compassion's global office websites, generally in the US or Australia. CASM sends gifts to its sponsored children and each child has a designated letter writer to nurture a personal relationship between CASM and the child. CASM also generates funds through a portion of the registration fees that the Compassion Alumni Leadership Movement collects for its Compassion-sponsored youth leadership trainings.
As the funding model changes, Noel Pabiona, the national director for Compassion in the Philippines, wants to expand the reach of children being helped by partnering with more churches, including those in poorer communities.
Currently, the organization has 70 partner churches in tribal communities, led and pastored by indigenous people. It has also become more active in helping communities with significant Muslim populations.
“Good thing to help the poor [is that] whether you are Muslim or Christian, you are welcome in the community,” said Pabiona. “Even among Muslims, they welcome the help of Christians. Jesus' example is to show unconditional love openly, and the rest is up to him. People will be more receptive to your message if they see Christ demonstrated in your life.”
Compassion offers one-on-one programs to help children and provides resources for interventions or supplemental activities that promote children's overall development. Beyond sponsoring children, the organization provides financial assistance to approximately 100 Filipino children each year who suffer from catastrophic illnesses, such as cancer or kidney disease, that require expensive and prolonged medical treatment.
Beyond additional funding, the success of these initiatives lies in partnerships, Pabiona said. For example, Compassion is working with Convoy of Hope to provide meals to address child malnutrition. They have teamed up with megachurches and chambers of commerce to help build school buildings for high school students in the eleventh and twelfth grades. (For years, students only had to complete the tenth grade to be considered to have graduated from high school, so some schools lack the infrastructure for older students.)
In parts of the country where the organization has active programs, Compassion maintains an open line of communication with local government officials, which allows them to make suggestions as concrete as paving a new road so children can walk. easier at school.
But Compassion's most enthusiastic fans are likely to be those who know the organization firsthand, Pabiona said. As an example, he described a former sponsored child, now a licensed engineer, who cleaned the air conditioner of a Compassion partner church in his spare time.
“God doesn't just use ministry to equip [young people], but it also transforms their lives,” he said. “They know Jesus and have hope in this life and in the life to come.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2024/february/compassion-philippines-sponsored-children-support-office.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Through Compassion Philippines, locals can now sponsor Chi…… | News & Reporting
- Even if there is no unanimous agreement, President Joko Widodo signs the presidential decree on publishers' rights
- Stock market today: Asian stocks mixed after tech stocks send Wall Street lower with focus on Nvidia
- Blocking the deal: Devyani International shares news as Yum is likely to offload the entire stock
- Political strategists are predicting why Haley is pledging not to drop out of the presidential race
- Women second, men third at AE Indoor Meet
- London Fashion Week Report: We are not Little Britain
- Singapore air show opens to public after four years | News, Sports, Jobs
- PAHO calls for stronger measures against Aedes aegypti to combat dengue fever – PAHO/WHO
- The only question is, will Xi Jinping and his advisors be quick and nimble enough to turn the tide and restore confidence in the ailing Dragon?
- World criticizes US ceasefire veto at UN Security Council over Israeli war in Gaza | Israel's War on Gaza News
- Men's and women's teams from Singapore have been eliminated from the World Team Table Tennis Cships