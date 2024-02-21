International students describe unequal access to standardized testing centers

A News poll found that international respondents who receive financial aid were less likely to have taken a standardized test when applying to college than respondents who paid full price to attend Yale. The News spoke to several international students who said difficulties in accessing testing centers and taking tests were part of the reason.

Tim Tai, Senior Photographer

As Yale's final decision on its soon-to-be-released standardized testing policy for admissions approaches, several international students spoke to the News about the difficulty of accessing standardized testing centers in their home countries. .

Since making it test-optional in 2020, Yale has seen a disproportionate increase in applications from international students. In the last three application cycles, excluding the current year's applications from international students, they grew at three times the rate of growth of domestic applicants.

In a survey conducted earlier this month about the experiences of students taking standardized tests, the News received 110 responses from international students. For domestic respondents, 95 percent of respondents reported taking a standardized test before college, compared to 83 percent of international respondents.

Some international students told the News that for them, not being able to access the tests was a bigger concern than deciding whether to submit their scores. Students said access to ACT and SAT testing centers was rare and tended to favor wealthier students.

I'm a low-income student, so that means I struggled with the access part, said Jesse Okoche 25, who is from Botswana. I want [the admissions office] take into account the fact that not everyone has access to [the tests].

Tajrian Khan 27, who receives almost full financial aid to attend Yale, said he is the only Bangladeshi student in his year and the first person from his school to ever attend the university. Khan described a number of obstacles to taking the SAT in Bangladesh.

He explained that he remembers only seven test centers operating in the whole of Bangladesh when he was applying. He said the centers are located in private schools in the two largest cities, leaving students from other areas of the country to bear the travel expenses. He recalled that the SAT cost the equivalent of $109 to take, which he said his family could afford because both of his parents worked. But Khan pointed out that the average monthly income in Bangladesh was equivalent to about $295 in the year 2022 makes the price difficult for most families.

Khan said he thinks standardized tests should not be optional because they provide an important metric to evaluate international applicants. However, he stressed that changes need to be made to make the tests accessible to lower-income international students.

If you're low-income in the U.S., you can take the test for free, Khan said of the free testing days offered at many American high schools. This should be the same for internationals because so many people just can't take the test. It's a big burden.

The survey also found that international respondents who receive no financial aid from Yale's wealthiest international students were more likely to have taken a test than those who receive aid, the gap being particularly pronounced for those who receive a large amount of aid . Of international respondents who do not qualify for financial aid, 89 percent took the test, in contrast to 75 percent of respondents who receive full or nearly full aid.

According to records available at Yales Common data setand confirmed by Director of Undergraduate Financial Aid, Kari DiFonzo, 64 percent of international students at Yale College overall receive some amount of financial aid.

The admissions office is, of course, familiar with the challenges associated with accessing test administration sites outside the US, Dean of Undergraduate Admissions and Financial Aid Jeremiah Quinlan wrote in an email to the News. Not surprisingly, the removal of a testing requirement would be accompanied by a large increase in applications from international students.

Earlier this month, Dartmouth College announced that it will resume standardized testing requirements for applicants in the next admissions cycle.

Okoche said when he was first applying to college, there was only one SAT or ACT testing center in all of Botswana. He said the center was five hours from his home and extremely difficult to access.

Because his grades and extracurricular activities were strong and the trip to take the test was long and expensive, Okoche said he decided not to take an ACT or SAT and applied without test scores to all American colleges.

He didn't get accepted to any private four-year US colleges straight out of high school and ended up spending two years at a community college in Massachusetts before transferring to Yale last fall. Okoche said he also did not include test scores when he applied to Yale as a transfer student.

AJ Nakash 26 traveled to Florida, where he has family, on two separate occasions to take the test after many SATs were canceled in his home country of Jamaica.

Tian Hsu, 26, who went to a private high school in London, said the inaccessibility of testing centers outside the US is a process that tends to favor wealthier international students who come from private schools and have the resources to take exams regardless. the cost of travel, preparation or absence from school.

She recalled counselors at her high school telling students that, even though American colleges were test-choice, removing scores from their applications would put them at a disadvantage because the schools knew they had the resources. to take the tests and do well.

By the sources, Hsu said, they were referring to the fact that she and her peers had the financial means to travel as far as necessary to access a testing center.

I think the most distinctive thing about the international experience of taking the ACT, and maybe the SAT, is that it's definitely not going to be easy to take, but you're expected to take it anyway, Hsu told the News.

In general, Hsu said, it tends to be international students with the resources to travel long distances who have the ability to access testing centers.

For Yale to reinstate their testing requirements is like telling an international student who couldn't accept that there is no place for them here, Okoche said. Just because they don't have access to that thing they want, not because they're not good enough.

Yale established blind admissions for international students in 2000.

MOLLY REINMANN

Molly Reinmann covers Admissions, Financial Aid and Alumni News. Originally from Westchester, New York, she is a sophomore at Berkeley College majoring in American Studies.