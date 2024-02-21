



Elite litigation firm deepens white-collar and cross-border experience with second recent hire at AUSA. NEW YORK, February 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MoloLamken LLP, a leading national litigation boutique, announced today that Second Chowa prominent federal prosecutor, has joined the firm as a partner in New York office. Chow spent a decade as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, where he was most recently a senior member of the unit leading international financial crime investigations and prosecutions. His prosecutions covered sanctions evasion, asset forfeiture, money laundering, cryptocurrency– connected Liesand violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. “Anden is an extremely talented attorney who has worked on some of the most cutting-edge international financial crime cases and investigations,” said the firm's partner and co-founder. Steven Molo. “His experience in building complex cases will also be valuable to our work for plaintiffs in business and IP disputes.” Chow sued a Russian oligarch and successfully prosecuted his international facilitators for sanctions violations. He also successfully pursued a bank CEO for Lies and bribery, a case for which he was honored as the Federal Law Enforcement Foundation's 2022 Prosecutor of the Year. “The combination of Anden's trial experience and deep understanding of international finance makes him a perfect fit for the type of work we do,” said the partner. Justin Shurformerly a senior official in the Department of Justice in Washington DC “Not only can he solve the puzzle of international financial flows; he also knows how to communicate effectively with regulators, prosecutors, judges and jurists.” Chow is the second federal prosecutor to join MoloLamken in recent months. In November, the firm announced that it had hired Jennifer (Sasso) Schubertan AUSA veteran for the Eastern District of New York. “Anden rounds out an already spectacular white-collar team, adding unique perspectives, insights and experience,” said the firm's partner and co-founder. Jeffrey Lamken. Prior to his work for the Department of Justice, Chow was an associate with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. He served as a law clerk to the Honorable Stephen A. Higginson United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and the Honorable Lance M. Africk i United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. “I am excited to have the opportunity to help MoloLamken develop its disputes and cross-border investigation practices,” said Chow. “I was drawn to the firm's approach to serving clients with small teams of smart people who take calculated risks to achieve results and deliver value. I was also impressed by the firm's culture, which thrives on diversity and collaboration. The firm ticks all the boxes.” About MoloLamken MoloLamken handles complex business disputes, IP disputes and white collar defense and investigations in trial and appellate courts, including the Supreme Court of United States, as well as arbitration forums. The firm's international client base includes major corporations, hedge funds, private equity firms, investors, inventors, executives and foreign sovereigns. With offices in New York, ChicagoAND Washington DC, MoloLamken represents clients worldwide in some of the most important disputes and investigations in the US today. More than 40 percent of its attorneys come from backgrounds historically underrepresented in the legal profession. “Brilliant Lawyers with Minds in the Courtroom” Standard Litigation. “Seasoned litigators with excellent judgment and a wealth of experience” Legal 500. For more information visit: www.mololamken.com. Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mololamken-llp. Contact: Kelly Gibbons212-607-8164, [email protected] Media contact Kelly GibbonsMoloLamken LLP, 1 2126078164, [email protected], https://www.mololamken.com/ View original content:https://www.prweb.com/releases/mololamken-adds-distinguished-federal-prosecutor-of-international-financial-crime-302066480.html SOURCE MoloLamken LLP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-journal.com/mololamken-adds-distinguished-federal-prosecutor-of-international-financial-crime/article_ce15038e-f5ff-57ec-8aeb-428f664ec16c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos