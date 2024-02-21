Elite litigation firm deepens white-collar and cross-border experience with second recent hire at AUSA.
NEW YORK, February 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MoloLamken LLP, a leading national litigation boutique, announced today that Second Chowa prominent federal prosecutor, has joined the firm as a partner in New York office.
Chow spent a decade as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, where he was most recently a senior member of the unit leading international financial crime investigations and prosecutions. His prosecutions covered sanctions evasion, asset forfeiture, money laundering, cryptocurrency– connected Liesand violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
“Anden is an extremely talented attorney who has worked on some of the most cutting-edge international financial crime cases and investigations,” said the firm's partner and co-founder. Steven Molo. “His experience in building complex cases will also be valuable to our work for plaintiffs in business and IP disputes.”
Chow sued a Russian oligarch and successfully prosecuted his international facilitators for sanctions violations. He also successfully pursued a bank CEO for Lies and bribery, a case for which he was honored as the Federal Law Enforcement Foundation's 2022 Prosecutor of the Year.
“The combination of Anden's trial experience and deep understanding of international finance makes him a perfect fit for the type of work we do,” said the partner. Justin Shurformerly a senior official in the Department of Justice in Washington DC “Not only can he solve the puzzle of international financial flows; he also knows how to communicate effectively with regulators, prosecutors, judges and jurists.”
Chow is the second federal prosecutor to join MoloLamken in recent months. In November, the firm announced that it had hired Jennifer (Sasso) Schubertan AUSA veteran for the Eastern District of New York. “Anden rounds out an already spectacular white-collar team, adding unique perspectives, insights and experience,” said the firm's partner and co-founder. Jeffrey Lamken.
Prior to his work for the Department of Justice, Chow was an associate with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. He served as a law clerk to the Honorable Stephen A. Higginson United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and the Honorable Lance M. Africk i United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to help MoloLamken develop its disputes and cross-border investigation practices,” said Chow. “I was drawn to the firm's approach to serving clients with small teams of smart people who take calculated risks to achieve results and deliver value. I was also impressed by the firm's culture, which thrives on diversity and collaboration. The firm ticks all the boxes.”
About MoloLamken
MoloLamken handles complex business disputes, IP disputes and white collar defense and investigations in trial and appellate courts, including the Supreme Court of United States, as well as arbitration forums. The firm's international client base includes major corporations, hedge funds, private equity firms, investors, inventors, executives and foreign sovereigns. With offices in New York, ChicagoAND Washington DC, MoloLamken represents clients worldwide in some of the most important disputes and investigations in the US today. More than 40 percent of its attorneys come from backgrounds historically underrepresented in the legal profession.
“Brilliant Lawyers with Minds in the Courtroom” Standard Litigation.
“Seasoned litigators with excellent judgment and a wealth of experience” Legal 500.
For more information visit: www.mololamken.com.
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mololamken-llp.
