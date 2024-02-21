DLA strengthens allies, international security through foreign military sales > Defense Logistics Agency > View News Article

A program that transfers America's defense equipment to international partners gives the US and its allies an upper hand on the battlefield.

“We want to be interoperable with our NATO partners and the Foreign Military Sales program allows us to work concisely and without delay in a time of crisis,” said Andr Hinson, FMS account manager for the Logistics Agency. of Defense and Liaison with Defense Security. Cooperation Agency.

FMS is authorized by the Foreign Assistance Act and the Arms Export Control Act. The US Department of State oversees the program while DSCA administers it on behalf of the Department of Defense. Most individual cases are implemented by the Army, Navy and Air Force as they transfer service-managed platforms such as F-16 fighter jets and M777 howitzers to global FMS customers. DSCA and the services then rely on DLA to meet international needs for repair parts that keep FMS equipment operational.

South Korea and Canada are among the allied partners DLA supports through FMS, but the current crises in Ukraine and Israel also drive some of the agency's current FMS work.

“A large part of our support is towards material support and readiness for both ground equipment and aviation equipment in those regions,” Hinson said.

Although repair parts make up the bulk of DLA's participation in FMS cases managed at service levels, two DLA entities manage their cases: DLA Disposition Services and the Defense Logistics Information Service. DLA Disposition Services provides surplus material to eligible locations on an as-is, where-is basis. Typical examples include medical equipment, office equipment, basic field equipment, clothing and spare parts. Surplus tactical vehicles may also be transferred if available.

DLIS provides foreign clients with coding and cataloging data for items managed by DLA as well. The information shared ranges from national stock numbers and maximum release quantities to item description and weight. DLIS can also provide information tailored to the unique needs of nations.

“DLIS has helped countries looking for alternative items when the current NSN they have is no longer available, for example,” said Ray Woods, also a DLA FMS account manager and DSCA liaison. “They can even help translate cataloging data and provide maintenance guidance. This kind of support has been important for Ukraine.”

Looking for support

To start an FMS case, a letter of request must be sent by the embassy of the eligible foreign country to the US Embassy. Each case is unique and may require discussions to develop requirements and a workable agreement. The State Department helps determine what the applicant may or may not have. From there, requests are filtered to a case manager through DSCA, and the case manager works with the nation to build an acceptance letter that describes the transaction, to include how much of an item the customer needs, when they want it, and other terms.

All requests include the amount the buyer will spend and indicate whether the partner knows what they are buying. A requirement that outlines which items will be purchased is known as a Cooperative Logistics Supply Support Agreement, which helps DLA project future demand and invest in additional stocks.

“With CLSSA, they're telling us, 'I'm going to buy this stuff and give you 30% upfront to use for my future purchases,'” Woods said.

Requests that do not identify specific items needed are non-CLSSA, or general order cases for specified timeframes. Customers are aware that such orders can take longer to fulfill, Woods said, adding that the agency tracks material availability to measure how well it is meeting needs. The target for CLSSA items is 85% although it is currently at 89% for the four major weapon systems that DLA supports in Israel.

“Currently, non-CLSSA has a material availability of 65.8%, which is very good for items for which we do not require a plan,” he continued.

Hinson noted that DLA can sometimes overcome availability hurdles, especially for urgent needs.

“When there was an aircraft on the ground that a particular nation needed for mission support, for example, we were able to get the material out much faster than normal, even within 30 days.”

In cases where foreign partners use equipment that US forces no longer use, FMS requirements include an agreement that DLA will continue to support support needs regardless of reduced requirements.

“If parts are no longer in our inventory, DLA item managers will work with industry to procure them, but the customer understands that the lead time for those items can potentially be long and they are willing to wait unless it is a standby priority.” Woods said.

Orders for FMS items enter DLA through the same automated systems used by US military customers, but include a unique code that identifies the buyer as an FMS customer. Woods added that DLA charges FMS customers the same as other organizations, but the customer relies on a third-party logistics provider to receive material from DLA sites and ship it internationally.

Foreign partners are also required to use the items as specified in the agreement and must dispose of the material themselves.

“We constantly remind countries that once items are received, they cannot return them to us,” Hinson said. However, DSCA's Worldwide Warehouse Redistribution Service allows FMS customers to resell excess spare parts to other allied partners.

“So if a nation buys five widgets but only needs two, it can make the other three available through WWRS,” he continued.

Monthly and quarterly meetings with international clients help ensure the success of DLA support, Woods added. Discussions focus on whether the agency is doing enough to meet support requirements and potential supply mismatches.

“Countries have invested in their supply chains by sending what we consider top security or logistics liaisons here to the United States on two-year rotations, so they are the representatives that we are in contact with on an ongoing basis, Hinson said. . “They also have points of contact in our major subordinate commands to resolve issues as they arise.”

The benefits of DLA participation in FMS go beyond interoperability. Larger orders for similar items help the agency achieve better prices for all customers while also supporting U.S. foreign policy, Woods said.

“We are not the only nation with a strong supply chain. If we don't stay in close contact and cooperation with our NATO countries, they have the option of going elsewhere to get support for their equipment,” Hinson said, pointing to adversaries like China. “But every time we share parts for weapons systems that are similar or the same as those used by our allies, we are more effective as a team.”