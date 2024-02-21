International
Provision of a registration scheme for short-term permits
In 2023, the government held a consultation on a registration scheme for short-term rentals in England. This statement sets out further details of how the scheme will work.
Short-term lets are an integral part of the UK's visitor accommodation offer and the government is clear that they bring a range of benefits – from additional income for ordinary home owners and local economies through increased visitor spending, to to increase choice for consumers, to support. our ability to host world-class events such as the Commonwealth Games and Eurovision by providing additional accommodation capacity. We understand, however, that the growth of short-term lets has brought challenges, such as the difficulty in monitoring compliance with existing health and safety regulations, and the impact on the availability and affordability of homes in areas with higher numbers of short-term lets.
To address these challenges, the government took action by passing legislation to provide the legal framework for a registration scheme through the Leveling and Regeneration Act 2023. The details of how a scheme should work were explored through a consultation held last year. Analysis of this consultation has shown support for a compulsory registration scheme across England – 61% of respondents supported this option. In comparison, 28% indicated a preference for an opt-in scheme for local authorities with a framework set at national level, and 11% preferred to include a review point in the opt-in scheme to determine whether it should be made mandatory.
Our consultation analysis has highlighted that a mandatory national approach will promote a level playing field in the guest accommodation sector across England, particularly in the application of existing health and safety regulations. It will provide clarity for all short-term permit providers on the existing rules they must follow and promote greater consistency between providers in applying these rules. A mandatory, national registration scheme will also provide comprehensive and locally valid data in all areas of England. This will give all local authorities the information they need to identify short-term rentals in their area and help them address the community and housing impacts.
The Government will separately introduce planning measures to give local areas more control over future increases in short-term permits. We will also introduce a new use class for short-term rentals, permitted development rights and the flexibility and security for homeowners to let their main or only home for up to 90 nights a year. Both of these measures are focused on short-term rentals, and therefore the planning changes and the register will not affect hotels, guesthouses or B&Bs.
The Government has also decided that the registration scheme must be designed to be as easy to use, low cost and simple to use as possible – this will underpin all our decisions about delivery. For example, we do not want to disproportionately apply new regulations to property owners who rarely let their home. We will continue to consider the case for the possible application of a threshold on the finalization of the register.
Pace work will now begin to create the scheme, which will be distributed primarily online. We will start by carrying out an initial digital development phase which will test how the scheme is best delivered and administered. The findings will inform the detailed design of a scheme – such as who should administer it, the frequency of registration and what information should be collected. We will set out further details of how the scheme will work later in the year, including a full response to the questions we asked for views on in our consultation, full analysis of the responses and further information on the legislative process that will bring the scheme. for life.
In the meantime, it is vital that we work with the sector to get this right and ensure that the scheme delivers for everyone in the simplest way. For this reason, we will contact representatives of the visitor economy and potential users of the scheme (such as local authorities, operators and platforms) as we develop the next phase of this work.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gov.uk/guidance/delivering-a-registration-scheme-for-short-term-lets
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Apple releases Apple Sports app
- Provision of a registration scheme for short-term permits
- PM Modi during his Gujarat visit to spend projects worth over 48,000 crores
- When will President Jokowi retire? How much is the pension? Look at this!
- Thunderbolts Actor Celebrates Joining MCU After Recast
- From the Field to the Track – University of South Carolina Athletics
- Stock Market Today: Further Weakness in Tech Companies Drags Wall Street Down
- Google Gemma: Because Google doesn't want to let go of Gemini just yet
- Some Nova Scotians can now apply to cover the cost of switching to heat pumps
- Trump compares court ordering him to pay millions in civil fraud case to Navalny's death
- Nebraska football announces spring coaching clinic keynote speaker Bill Belichick
- DLA strengthens allies, international security through foreign military sales > Defense Logistics Agency > View News Article