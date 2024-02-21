Provision of a registration scheme for short-term permits

In 2023, the government held a consultation on a registration scheme for short-term rentals in England. This statement sets out further details of how the scheme will work.

Short-term lets are an integral part of the UK's visitor accommodation offer and the government is clear that they bring a range of benefits – from additional income for ordinary home owners and local economies through increased visitor spending, to to increase choice for consumers, to support. our ability to host world-class events such as the Commonwealth Games and Eurovision by providing additional accommodation capacity. We understand, however, that the growth of short-term lets has brought challenges, such as the difficulty in monitoring compliance with existing health and safety regulations, and the impact on the availability and affordability of homes in areas with higher numbers of short-term lets.

To address these challenges, the government took action by passing legislation to provide the legal framework for a registration scheme through the Leveling and Regeneration Act 2023. The details of how a scheme should work were explored through a consultation held last year. Analysis of this consultation has shown support for a compulsory registration scheme across England – 61% of respondents supported this option. In comparison, 28% indicated a preference for an opt-in scheme for local authorities with a framework set at national level, and 11% preferred to include a review point in the opt-in scheme to determine whether it should be made mandatory.

Our consultation analysis has highlighted that a mandatory national approach will promote a level playing field in the guest accommodation sector across England, particularly in the application of existing health and safety regulations. It will provide clarity for all short-term permit providers on the existing rules they must follow and promote greater consistency between providers in applying these rules. A mandatory, national registration scheme will also provide comprehensive and locally valid data in all areas of England. This will give all local authorities the information they need to identify short-term rentals in their area and help them address the community and housing impacts.

The Government will separately introduce planning measures to give local areas more control over future increases in short-term permits. We will also introduce a new use class for short-term rentals, permitted development rights and the flexibility and security for homeowners to let their main or only home for up to 90 nights a year. Both of these measures are focused on short-term rentals, and therefore the planning changes and the register will not affect hotels, guesthouses or B&Bs.

The Government has also decided that the registration scheme must be designed to be as easy to use, low cost and simple to use as possible – this will underpin all our decisions about delivery. For example, we do not want to disproportionately apply new regulations to property owners who rarely let their home. We will continue to consider the case for the possible application of a threshold on the finalization of the register.

Pace work will now begin to create the scheme, which will be distributed primarily online. We will start by carrying out an initial digital development phase which will test how the scheme is best delivered and administered. The findings will inform the detailed design of a scheme – such as who should administer it, the frequency of registration and what information should be collected. We will set out further details of how the scheme will work later in the year, including a full response to the questions we asked for views on in our consultation, full analysis of the responses and further information on the legislative process that will bring the scheme. for life.

In the meantime, it is vital that we work with the sector to get this right and ensure that the scheme delivers for everyone in the simplest way. For this reason, we will contact representatives of the visitor economy and potential users of the scheme (such as local authorities, operators and platforms) as we develop the next phase of this work.