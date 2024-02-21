Official opening of the Limavady Co-educational Campus





An £11 million joint education campus in Limavady was officially opened today by First Minister Michelle ONeill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

Pictured (L-R) Limavady High School Principal Darren Mornin, Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, Lord Caine, NIO, First Minister Michelle ONeill, Education Minister Paul Givan and St Marys Principal, Limavady Rita Moore . Education Minister Paul Givan accompanied ministers to view the newly completed campus which joins the St Marys and Limavady High School sites with a range of new shared facilities. These include a shared 6th form / careers / drama / media at the St Marys site and shared STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) facilities at the Limavady High School site. First Minister Michelle ONill said: I truly believe that our children and youth deserve every opportunity to be the best they can be. Investment in our schools is vital to ensure our young people are able to reach their full potential. I was very impressed with the new facilities at Limavady High and St Marys and am aware of the long history of collaboration between the two schools. The importance of providing spaces where our young people can nurture and learn together must be a central part of all our children's educational experience. Facilities such as this fantastic Co-educational campus not only provide educational benefits to our children and young people, but promote good relationships and respect for identity and diversity and will allow students to foster even closer relationships to go forward. Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: The impressive new facilities at this Joint Education Campus provide an excellent learning environment and provide a space where children and young people, teachers and practitioners from both schools can develop lasting relationships and friendships. In addition to supporting the development of our children and youth, education campuses like this one also help improve relationships that reach much deeper and wider into our communities. While Limavady High and St Marys retain their individual ethos and identities, the shared campus is a physical demonstration of the strong, supportive and interdependent links between schools and other educational settings, which is an important part of Together Building a Community United (T: BUC) Strategy. Speaking at this event, Education Minister Paul Givan added: I welcome the completion of this 11 million investment. This is an extremely significant milestone for St. Marys and Limavady and more widely, as this is the first co-educational campus to open in Northern Ireland. These fantastic new facilities will provide much needed educational benefits for pupils, staff, teachers, parents and the wider community. Schools are very much the center of any community. This investment will have a major impact not only on the school communities, but also on the wider local community within Limavady and beyond, promoting good relationships and creating many positive outcomes. Share this page







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.executiveoffice-ni.gov.uk/news/official-opening-limavady-shared-education-campus The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos