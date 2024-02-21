Zelenskyy says foreign aid delays make life very difficult at the front News, Sports, Jobs

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Delays in arms shipments from Western allies to Ukraine are opening a door to Russian advances on the battlefield, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says, waging war. “very difficult” along parts of the front line where Kremlin forces seized a strategic town last weekend ahead of the war's second anniversary.

Zelenskyy and other officials have often expressed frustration at the slowness of promised aid deliveries, especially as signs of war fatigue have emerged. European countries are scrambling to find enough reserves to send to Kiev, and US aid worth $60 billion has stalled over political differences. This seems to be playing into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

More aid is headed Ukraine's way, however, after Sweden announced Tuesday its largest aid package yet and Canada said it was speeding up the delivery of more than 800 drones.

Zelenskyy, in his daily video address late Monday, said Russia has built up troops at several points along the 1,500-kilometer (930-mile) front line, apparently aiming to attack any perceived defensive weaknesses.

“They (the Russians) are taking advantage of delays in aid to Ukraine.” he said after visiting the command post in the Kupiansk area, in the northeastern Kharkiv region, on Monday.

He said that Ukrainian troops deeply feel the lack of artillery, air defense systems and long-range weapons.

Ukrainian forces withdrew from the strategic eastern town of Avdiivka over the weekend, where they had fought off a fierce Russian offensive for four months despite being vastly outnumbered and outgunned.

Putin on Tuesday congratulated his defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, on the capture of Avdiivka and urged him to push Russia's advantage.

Shoigu said the military launched up to 460 strikes on Avdiivka per day, equivalent to about 200 metric tons of explosives. “We put the enemy in such a condition that he was forced to leave by unbearable conditions. Shoigu said.

But Oleksiy Danilov, head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said that while the situation on the battlefield is difficult, especially due to the lack of ammunition, the situation on the eastern front is not catastrophic.

“We fight and we will continue to fight” he told the newspaper Ukrainska Pravda. “We have only one request for our partners: help with weapons, ammunition and air defense.

He claimed that Russia accumulated heavy losses of troops and equipment in the fight for bombed Avdiivka. His claim could not be independently verified.

Analysts predicted a lull in Russian attacks in the Avdiivka area. Kremlin forces will take time for it “Rest and Adjust” the UK Ministry of Defense said in an assessment on Tuesday. The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank, also hosted one “operational pause” from Russia in this area.

Zelenskyy said talks with foreign partners are focusing on how “restart and last” support.

Sweden, which is poised to join NATO, said on Tuesday it would donate military aid to Ukraine worth 7.1 billion kroner ($681 million). This includes 30 boats, some of which are fast and powerful military attack craft and underwater weapons.

The deal also includes artillery ammunition, Leopard tanks, shoulder-mounted air defense systems, anti-tank missiles, grenade launchers, hand grenades and medical transport vehicles, as well as underwater drones and diving equipment.

“By supporting Ukraine, we are also investing in our security.” Defense Minister Pal Jonson said at a press conference in Stockholm. “If Russia were to win this terrible war, we would have far greater security problems than we have today.”

The Canadian government said Monday it will send more than 800 drones to Ukraine starting this spring. They are part of a previously announced C$500 million ($370 million) in military aid to Ukraine.

Ukraine last year received $42.5 billion from foreign partners, of which $11.6 billion was in non-refundable grants, Ukraine's Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

Grant assistance was provided by the US, Japan, Norway, Germany, Spain, Finland, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium and Iceland, he said. The US provided the largest amount of grant aid, at $11 billion.

Long-term concessional financing amounted to $30.9 billion, which included loans from the European Union ($19.5 billion), the International Monetary Fund ($4.5 billion), Japan ($3.4 billion), Canada ($1.8 billion), Great Britain ($1 billion dollars), the World Bank (660 million dollars) and Spain (50 million dollars).

Meanwhile, a Russian Lancet drone struck a house in Ukraine's northern Sumy region on Tuesday, killing five members of the same family, the regional administration said.

A mother, her two sons and two other visiting relatives died as a result of the strike in Nova Sloboda, a village on the border with Russia.

Ukraine shot down all 23 Shahed drones that Russia launched on Monday night over different regions of the country, the country's air force said.

Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said Russian aircraft activity had dropped after Ukraine recently shot down a number of enemy fighter jets.

Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk said Monday that his troops destroyed Su-34 and Su-35 bombers. Over the weekend he said other Russian planes were shot down.