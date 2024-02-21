International
A man was found with a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Warren County man was arrested at Pittsburgh International Airport on Feb. 20 after TSA discovered a handgun in his carry-on bag.
According to the TSA, a 9mm pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition was found in the man's bag.
He also did not have a valid gun permit.
“Last year we set a record when our officers prevented 44 guns from passing through our checkpoints,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA's Federal Director of Airport Security. “We hope to see fewer travelers bring their guns into our checkpoints this year. Responsible gun owners know not to bring their guns into a checkpoint because they can't carry them into the cabin of an airplane . This individual recklessly introduced an unnecessary hazard to the airport environment, and as a result, he will face a severe federal financial penalty that will likely cost him thousands of dollars.”
So far in the first eight weeks of 2024, TSA agents at Pittsburgh International Airport have confiscated five guns at checkpoints.
This follows a record year in 2023, when TSA agents confiscated 44 guns at Pittsburgh International Airport.
Persons who wish to travel with firearms are only permitted to do so if they are placed in a checked bag in a closed and locked case. From there, the case should be sent to the check counter and declared.
You can find more information on how to travel with a firearm on the TSA website at this link.
