Nord Anglia Education launches international metacognition research with Boston College





Leading international school group Nord Anglia Education today announced the official launch of its Metacognition Research Project in partnership with the Lynch School of Education and Human Development in Boston College. As part of a response to the rapidly changing nature of education, Nord Anglia is pioneering an innovative research-informed approach to metacognition in the classroom that deepens students' awareness of their own thinking processes and learning strategies that can use to achieve success. . With the advancement of artificial intelligence, it is more important than ever to strengthen the capacity of human intelligence. Metacognition is often referred to as the process of thinking about thinking, and the research literature shows that having better metacognitive skills helps students learn and retain more. Nord Anglia aims to unlock students' metacognitive potential through a systematic research-based approach across its global network. Currently being piloted in 27 Nord Anglia schools worldwide, the research is a joint venture between Nord Anglia and Boston College. Specifically, it will explore the development of students' metacognitive skills over a two-year period, looking at the links between metacognition and academic achievement, student well-being and the development of skills in areas such as creativity, collaboration and critical thinking. The project will allow Nord Anglia to systematically model and apply these concepts through authentic classroom experiences and capture student understanding and growth through reflection on their learning. There are four main areas of research: Determining how progress in metacognitive skills can be assessed and evidenced.

Identifying how to measure and visualize student growth in 21st century skills such as creativity and compassion.

Examining the relationship between increases in each aspect of metacognition with academic outcomes and student well-being.

Equipping teachers with professional expertise to develop metacognitive thinking cultures in schools. Dr Elise Ecoff, Chief Education Officer of Nord Anglia Education, said: The Metacognition Project is a step forward in our quest to deepen our understanding of best teaching and learning practices. By partnering with Boston College, we're not just talking about theoretical ideas; we are implementing practical strategies that we hope will have a real impact on the learning outcomes of students around the globe. The project is a milestone in our journey to improve education by focusing on how students think about their learning, promising to bring about meaningful improvements in educational practices around the world. As a partnership between Nord Anglia and Boston College, the project is being led by Dr. Kate Erricker, Assistant Director of Curriculum at Nord Anglia Education and Dr Damian Bebell, Research Assistant Professor at Boston College. said Dr. Kate Erricker: This latest research project is about unlocking students' full potential, helping them become experts in understanding their own thought processes and deepening their learning. This project is pioneering the way we approach education and we look forward to seeing the growth it brings to our students in schools. said Dr Damian Bebell: We were proud to be collaborating with Nord Anglia Education on one of the world's first major studies of metacognition and skill development. This collaboration builds on Boston College's legacy of cutting-edge educational research and are excited by how this study and its results can inform practice and policy across the sector. Nord Anglia will continue to provide updates on the progress of the research and aims to publicly share the findings upon completion of the project, with the aim of contributing to the wider global dialogue and research on metacognition. The 27 Nord Anglia schools taking part in the research include the following: North America Latin America China Europe

