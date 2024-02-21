Lessons learned: How to return from winter break as an international student





If you're an international student like me, the transition back from winter break may have been difficult for you. Adjusting to a new time zone, saying goodbye to your family and experiencing a culture shock both ways are some of the things that may seem all too familiar. As someone who attended boarding school for four years before college (I've lived in the dorms for seven years and counting), I'm well-versed in traveling back and forth between the two worlds of Hong Kong and California. I've learned how to live out of my suitcase, how to pack all my things into boxes, and how to live only with memories when I'm so far away from certain parts of my identity. If you can relate to any of this, here are some of my best tips: Pack as many bottles of Soju as you can fit in your luggage. They will cost triple the price at your local liquor store. The week before you leave for LA, eat as much local food as possible so that the taste of home stays on your tongue for as long as possible. I unapologetically had dim sum () for breakfast, lunch and dinner until I couldn't stand the taste of siu mai (). Once you arrive, drink plenty of caffeine to beat the lag, at least for the first few days. I can confirm that The Green Bean got me through the first week of school, although it didn't compare to the bubble tea () at home. Do not call your family immediately. Give yourself some time to breathe and readjust to your old environment. This will only make you feel sad. Since I'm from Hong Kong, it also happens when the Lunar New Year takes place. I knew if I called home, I would only think about all the lion dances and red packets I was missing. Try to embrace the things you love about your liberal arts college experience, like the great weather in California, being complimented instead of denigrated about your tattoos, being able to go to the gynecologist without being embarrassed, not worry about hiding the smell of cigarettes. and being weirded out by your parents, striking up conversations with random strangers, double-sized streets, pedestrian right-of-way laws that prevent you from trespassing, and having your art taken seriously. You don't take those things home. Try not to think about the things you miss, like efficient and reliable public transport, cheap and good quality food, clubs and bars that stay open after 1 I am, religionfully accepted because you and everyone around you share the same skin color, the convenience of roaming the city without the threat of a gun, the removed stress of calculating tips, and your peace of mind protected by the fact that, outside of the United States, everyone gets with his own work. As tempting as it may be to hole up in your room and stay in your safe space, take this opportunity () to spend time with your friends. They are your home away from home while you are studying abroad. It is always the people who make a country what it is. Save some jokes for your friends at home. Part of living in a new country is learning how to adapt to the country's social and political climate. That said, you will probably make mistakes. You may offend someone at first, and that's okay. Remember to breathe. With cultural and language differences, extra tax forms, visa expirations, and 6,090 days to find a job after graduation, it's worth feeling overwhelmed. We were all in this together despite the jabs that US Immigration tries to throw at us. Every international student goes through that moment when they realize they no longer fit in with their friends back home, where they realize how American they have become. Being international can broaden your horizons, but it can also be a deeply isolating experience. However, you are not alone. If there's one thing I've learned, no matter where you come from or where you've been, human beings always find ways to connect with each other. Contact Michelle Teh at [email protected] Previous article Expectations of college life Next article Opinion: Alix Earle, relatable girl or window into our deepest desires?

