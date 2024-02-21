



CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell is the flagship broadcast covering the latest local and international headlines with context and in-depth stories! The Senior Broadcast Producer will report to and work closely with the Executive Producer and collaborate with Anchor Bureau Chiefs, Senior Producers, Producers and Correspondents to support the strategic vision of the CBS Evening News. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Help drive the day-to-day editorial direction of the show by working regularly with the desk, correspondents and producers in the field and in CBS News offices around the world in collaboration with senior staff.

Make sure the broadcast is well positioned to respond to breaking news throughout the day.

Plan and prioritize coverage of popular news events in the future.

Drive all aspects of the daily big picture on show copy and storyboards, with a focus on clarity, accuracy, accessibility and overall flow.

Manage the day-to-day and future tasks of story producers.

Plan and organize the execution of special series.

Field entry steps and coordinate execution afterward.

Coordinate with advertising sales and marketing/promotion department for future installments.

Contribute to the broadcast of strategy sessions and implement appropriate follow-up.

Continue to evolve streaming in a multiplatform environment with the Executive Producer. Qualifications: 10+ years of experience as a senior television news producer, supervising producer or senior broadcast producer at a major broadcast network, cable news network or digital news company.

Successful management track record.

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in journalism or related field of study preferred.

Ability to recognize news stories that have a high potential to become compelling television pieces.

In-depth knowledge of current events, politics, national and international news

Excellent understanding of news broadcasting and production.

Experience making editorial decisions and prioritizing resources to cover key segments, according to deadlines, while overseeing production.

Demonstrated ability to work under tight deadlines in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.

Experience writing and editing package and producing live segments for broadcast television.

Excellent organizational, time management and planning skills.

A proven track record of keeping cool and thinking quickly under pressure.

Willingness to travel, often with little notice, for breaking news or to set up remote broadcasts. CBS News and Stations brings together the power of CBS News, 28 owned television stations in 17 major US markets, CBS News Streaming Network, CBS News Streaming local platforms, local websites and cbsnews.com, under one umbrella. CBS News and Stations is home to the nations #1 news program 60 MINUTES, CBS News Streaming Network, the first 24/7 digital broadcast news network, award-winning broadcasts CBS MORNINGS, CBS SATURDAY MORNING, CBS EVENING NEWS WITH NORAH ODONNELL, CBS SUNDAY MORNING, CBS WEEKEND EVENING NEWS, 48 HOURS and FACE THE NATION WITH MARGARET BRENNAN. CBS News and Stations provides news and information about the CBS Television Network, CBSNews.com, CBS News Radio and podcasts, Paramount+, all digital platforms and the CBS News Broadcast Network, the premier 24/7 anchored news service that is available for free to anyone with internet access. The CBS News Broadcast Network is the destination for breaking news, live events, original reporting and stories, and programming from CBS News' top anchors and correspondents working locally, nationally and around the globe. CBS News streaming services, nationally and locally, amassed more than 1.01 billion streams in 2021. Launched in November 2014 as CBSN, CBS News Streaming Network is available on 30 digital platforms and apps, as well as CBSNews. com and Paramount+. The service is available directly in 91 countries. CBS News and Stations is committed to delivering the highest quality journalism to the standards it has set and continues to set in today's digital age. CBS News wins more prestigious journalism awards than any other broadcast news division. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Hiring Salary Range: $300,000.00 – $400,000.00. The employment salary range for this position applies to New York, California, Colorado, Washington State and most other geographies. Starting pay for the successful applicant depends on a number of job-related factors, including but not limited to geographic location, market requirements, experience, training and education. Benefits available for this position include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life insurance coverage, disability benefits, tuition assistance program and PTO or, if applicable, as otherwise dictated by the Agreement of the Collective Agreement. https://www.paramount.com/careers/benefits Paramount is a disability/veteran equal opportunity (EOE) employer. At Paramount, the spirit of inclusion feeds into everything we do, on and off screen. From the programs and films we create to our employee benefits/programs and social impact initiatives, we believe that opportunity, access, resources and rewards should be available for the benefit of all. Paramount is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace and is an affirmative action employer. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ethnicity, origin, religion, creed, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship status, marital status, disability, gender identity, gender expression, and disability status. the veteran. If you are a qualified individual with a disability or a disabled veteran, you may request a reasonable accommodation if you are unable or limited in your ability to use or access. https://www.paramount.com/careers as a result of your disability. You can request a reasonable accommodation by calling 212.846.5500 or sending an email to [email protected]. Only messages left for this purpose will be returned.

