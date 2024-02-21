Spring is in bloom at the 2024 EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival

Walt Disney World Resort welcomes the season with stunning topiaries, inspired dining, diverse entertainment and interactive shows from February 28 – May 27

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (February 21, 2024) With the winds of spring already blowing gently through Walt Disney World, it's time to welcome back the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival. For 90 breathtaking days, guests are treated to one of the resort's most beautiful events, which offers mesmerizing displays of blooms, stunning topiaries that highlight the beauty of nature, captivating musical acts that inspire the audience to sing along and interactive elements that put guests at the center of it all.

New! The debut of Groot, Asha and Miguel Topiaries

Once again, Disney Horticulture cast members have created a spectacular array of topiaries featuring a host of Disney characters, seasonal displays and whimsical items. Debuting this year, Groot takes root in EPCOT! The colossus of flora from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy will appear next to the “Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction” at World Discovery. In the spirit of season one of Disney+'s I Am Groot series, Groot is trying to create his own topiary. Observant guests may spy a tribute to the horticulture team in the mixtape that Groot is lifting into the air.

Also new this year, guests can see new topiaries from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Wish, including Asha, Valentino and Star, at the parks' main entrance. And in Mexico, Miguel and Dante from Disney Pixars Coco take center stage.

As part of the topiary magic, guests will see everyone's favorite dragon, Figment, in the newly opened World Celebration Gardens and a Princess Tiana topiary adorning the American Adventure Pavilion.

Gardens to enjoy and enjoy

More than 25 garden destinations are located throughout the park, inviting guests to stop while learning more about the fascinating world of plants.

Inspirational displays include Floating World Nature Gardens, with more than 170 miniature plots floating on the calm waters bordering the bridge to World Showcase. Blooms Festival creates a panorama of vivid colors in the World Festival.

At World Discovery, Songbird Meadow presented by Wild Birds Unlimited beckons feathered friends with attractive flora and teaches guests simple steps to create their own bird paradise. And in the World Showcase, guests can once again enjoy the English Tea Garden presented by Twinings, as well as tours showcasing the plants used in some of Twinings' finest teas.

Outdoor kitchens flourish with taste

It wouldn't be an EPCOT festival without innovative and delicious dishes and drinks to enjoy. New bites and sips like Cubanito with mojo-marinated pork belly, bacon, Swiss cheese, pickles and stone-ground mustard dressing at Florida Fresh and Key Lime Wine Slush at The Citrus Blossom join returning guest favorites at the age of 18 festival-exclusive Outdoor kitchens throughout the park. Popular flavors include Chicken & Waffles at The Honey Bee-stro Hosted by the National Honey Board, Muffuletta Panini at Magnolia Terrace, and Chocolate Whiskey Cake at Northern Bloom.

Garden Graze Food Stroll

To enhance their culinary exploration, guests can participate in the Garden Graze, a fun and fresh food stroll that highlights sweet and savory flavors throughout the festival. To participate, guests choose five dishes from specified menu items, all listed on the Festival Passport. After purchase, guests receive a stamp in their passport. When they collect five stamps, they can bring their passport to the Pineapple Promenade for a special treat. Because Garden Graze can be completed at guests' leisure over multiple visits, they can purchase their completed passport at any time during the festival.

interactivityElements Beckon Discovery and Play

The EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival is the perfect place for interactive fun, especially for families with little ones.

At this year's festival, the whole family can join in the fun with two seasonal scavengers hunts. Throughout the festival, follow Spike the Bee on his pollination trail as he buzzes to collect nectar from all the beautiful gardens with Spikes Pollination Exploration. And for a limited time, guests can stroll through the World Showcase for the Stravaganza Egg Hunt! Twelve beautiful, bunny-inspired eggs will be placed throughout the park for festival-goers to find. Maps for both scavenger hunts will be available for purchase while supplies last. Once their journey is complete, whether or not they find all the items, guests can use their map at Disney Traders, Creations Shop or World Traveler at the International Gateway for a special surprise.*

Also this year, Butterfly Landing presented by AdventHealth offers guests the opportunity to get up close and personal with some of nature's most beautiful, pollinating butterflies. The Open Butterfly House highlights the life cycle of butterflies and features colorful pollinator gardens that can serve as inspiration for budding gardeners looking to cultivate their own pollinator plots.

At Blossoms of Fragrance presented by Scentsy, guests can follow their noses to create lasting memories with the help of unforgettable scents.

Looking for a place to let off some steam? At the Camp Get Out N Play Garden Presented by OFF!, families can explore a camp-themed garden where kids can jump, play, climb and explore this area created just for them.

Groove to Sounds of Garden Rocks

Dance and sing along to your favorites as the popular Garden Rocks concert series takes to the American Gardens Theater stage each day during the festival. Featuring popular local and global acts, there is something for everyone.

This year, new bands join the lineup, including Modern English, Crowder, Fonseca, Lit and Monsieur Perin. Also, for the first time, Raul Acosta & Oro Solido will share the stage with Luisito, then return the next day with Magic Juan.**

Garden Rocks dining packages open February 6

To guarantee priority seating for their favorite shows, guests can reserve Dining Packages, available at seven EPCOT restaurants:

Akershus Royal Banquet Hall

Restaurant with beer garden

Coral Reef Restaurant

Garden Grill Restaurant

Rose & Crown Dining Room

Steakhouse Le Cellier

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Brews & Barbecue (same-day only, in-person package, subject to availability)

For more information, including the full band lineup, and dining package pricing and availability, visitDisneyWorld.com.

Blooms new festival merchandise

Celebrate a visit to the festival with official event merchandise, available at Festival Markets and Creations Shop while supplies last.

Guests can spread some sunshine wherever they go with adorable Orange Bird apparel, accessories, garden decor and more, or seize the moment with headwear, home decor and apparel inspired by Coco characters.

Taking center stage at the EPCOT 2024 International Flower and Garden Festival, the Butterfly Collection stars Minnie Mouse in a variety of pretty and floral designs. Annual Passholders will also find an exclusive passholder collection featuring Spike the Bee, the festivals pollinator's favorite friend. Select festival merchandise will also be coming to the Disney Store on March 4th.

Mini Festival gift cards allow guests to go cashless to the festival. Activated at just $15, they're a convenient way to pay as guests shop and enjoy their way around the world.

To learn more about this year's EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, visit DisneyWorld.com.

*Redemption valid until May 27 or while supplies last.

**Entertainment subject to change without notice.