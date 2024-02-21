Remember that you now need accepted photo ID to vote in the election

Londoners will head to the polls on Thursday 2 May to take part in the Greater London Authority elections by voting for the Mayor of London, the London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge and the London Members for London Assembly.

To vote in this election, you must show accepted photo ID.

Photo ID is valid for:

Parliamentary elections in the United Kingdom, including general elections, by-elections and recall petitions

Local elections and by-elections

Police and Crime Commissioner Elections

You may use any of the following accepted forms of photo identification when voting at a polling station.

Passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country (including an Irish passport card)

Driving license issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man or an EEA state (this includes a provisional driving licence)

A blue badge

UK Government funded Seniors Bus Pass

UK Government funded Disability Bus Pass

Find out more about accepted forms of photo ID.

If you don't have an accepted photo ID, you can apply for a free voter ID, known asVoter Authority Certificate. The deadline to apply for free voter ID for the Thursday, May 2 election is 5:00 pm on Wednesday, April 24.

You shouldregister to votebefore applying for an Electoral Authority Certificate. You must be on the electoral register by 11.59pm on Tuesday 16 April to vote.

Anyone over 16 canregister online, although you must be 18 to vote in the election. You will need your National Insurance number to register.

It is particularly important that people who have recently moved home check that they are registered. Registering to vote allows people to exercise their democratic rights and shape policy at the local and national level. Registering to vote can also improve your credit score, making it easier to secure loans or a home. Students remember tooRECORDEDboth at their home and term addresses.

Please see below for other important deadlines to remember.