Vatican Museums, Papal Villas to commemorate International Women's Day





Ahead of International Women's Day on March 8, the Vatican Museums and the Papal Villas of Castel Gandolfo announce plans to celebrate women who have greatly influenced history, society and art, as well as those who have left their mark on the Papal Villas of Castel Gandolfo during the holiday the second. World war.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov This year too, the Vatican Museums and the associated Papal Villas at Castel Gandolfo are participating in the International Women's Day celebrations. In a statement released on Wednesday, the Museums announced the creation of an original guided tour, offered March 7-8, to highlight the “creative vision” and “tender heart” that Pope Francis has recalled as a distinctly feminine prerogative. From Saint Mary Magdalene to the Blessed Mother Tour participants will be taken to the Vatican Pinacoteca and the Sistine Chapel to admire the pictorial representations of the many figures of women who, due to their uniqueness, have left an indelible mark on history, society and art, some of which include St. Mary Magdalene, St. Catherine of Siena, St. Scholastica, and the Blessed Virgin Mary. The visit is open to everyone, including families with children (recommended age 6+). The guided tours, available in Italian and English, are fully accessible for people with sensory, motor and intellectual disabilities and can be booked at the email address: [email protected]. Back to the women in Castel Gandolfo during World War II In the same spirit, Villas Pontificale Castel Gandolfo will celebrate and “honor” all female audiences, with a promotional entry fee of 8 Euros. The special offer is extended to all women and is valid throughout the weekend, Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9, from 9am to 5.30pm, with last entry at 4pm; and Sunday, March 10, from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with last entry at 5 p.m. Visitors, as well as their companions, can explore and admire, either independently or with a guide, the solemn spaces of the Papal Palace, including its Historical Collections, the Papal Apartment and the new museum spaces, recently inaugurated by the historical documentary -documentary. “Castel Gandolfo 1944” exhibition. Mothers, daughters, nuns, newborns who lived 'exceptionally' Thanks also to the intense and emotional testimonies of women, in audio and video, as well as the numerous photographs that present mothers, nuns, daughters and newborns on the occasion of their “extraordinary” stay in the Papal Villas during the Second World War, the exhibition appears with a strong symbolic significance. At the end of the tour, visitors can continue their outdoor itinerary to the Moorish Garden and the Secret Garden before finally being captivated by the panoramic view of Lake Albano. Tickets cannot be booked in advance for this seat. The promotion is only available on site, presenting at the ticket office of the site associated with the Vatican Museum Castel Gandolfo, present at Liri Square in Castel Gandolfo.

