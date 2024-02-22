HOPE International Trip to the Dominican Republic – Viking

Waking up at 3am would usually be a sure reason for me to moan and complain. However, the moaning could wait for the plane that was waiting for me at Dulles airport to take me and my mother to the Dominican Republic.

My mother, Amy O'Connoris a senior training consultant (basically she teaches real estate agents how to sell homes), facilitator and host for Women's Leadership Circleand Vice President of Training Operations for Shore Consulting. Through her work in the construction industry, an opportunity arose to represent her company on a non-profit trip to the Dominican Republic with the organization HOPE International. She jumped at the chance.

I begged him to take me with him because I absolutely love to travel, especially abroad. She spoke to her company and I'm extremely grateful to say that they signed me to label together.

HOPE International is a non-profit organization serving people in over 16 countries. HOPE provides microfinance loans as small as $20 to help alleviate poverty around the world. They have given out over $1.5 billion in loans, 98% of which have been repaid.

Story continues below ad

Home for HOPE is a branch essentially an additional funding arm of HOPE International. Homes for HOPE does not build homes, but partners with companies and people within the construction industry.

Locally, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, it is Esperanza, which conveniently means hope in Spanish. Esperanza is one of the many global partners of HOPE. Esperanza oversees certain individual loans in the Dominican Republic.

Esperanza has loan officers who meet regularly with associates (the people who receive the loans). They use the word associate instead of customer in order to distance their interactions from being just business transactions. Instead, they prioritize loan officers and associates who have a family connection.

I went on this trip with very little knowledge of what it was really like, I basically just wanted to go to the Dominican Republic. I assumed I wouldn't get much out of the trip, but I couldn't have been more wrong.

I was beyond impressed by the work of HOPE International, Homes for Hope and Esperanza especially Esperanza. Visiting associates and their businesses that have grown because of microfinance loans showed the incredible impact HOPE has had on small businesses and their owners. They expressed pride when talking about their experience and growth with Esperanza.

One of my favorite parts of Esperanza is that about 85% of their loans go to women. With the exception of one of the tour leaders and a man, every single person on this trip was a woman. With my mother running the Women's Leadership Circle, a place for women in the construction industry to evolve, grow and find their voice, many meaningful conversations arose about the importance of women having adequate resources and skills to express their thoughts and implement their ideas. In fact, many women on the ride either have or will participate in the women's leadership circle. This journey opened an important safe space for women to talk about their struggles and their steps to overcome them.

HOPE does not directly build houses. This is an extremely clever way of setting people up to be able to support themselves. This system gives them a leg up so they can grow on their own terms and merits. This doesn't leave them confused about what comes next because Esperanza makes sure they are ready for their next steps.

This trip allowed me to develop a new understanding of hope. Hope is not what others give you. It is what you build, grow and develop yourself.