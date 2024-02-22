International Women's Day in Denver highlights women's issues, celebrates achievements

CBS Colorado is proud to partner with our Women's Week March 1-10, 2024.

The initiative celebrates women, places a focus on issues such as gender equality and health equity, and promotes events taking place across Colorado to advocate for women.

One of the biggest events of the week is International Women's Day in Denver (IWD) taking place on March 8 at the Denver Performing Arts Center.

Maria Gonzales, Vice President of Development for Protect Our Winters said, “I leave every event so incredibly inspired, motivated and excited about the stories I've heard shared there and the women I've met.”

IWD brings together more than 1,000 community, business and civic leaders. CBS Colorado's Michelle Griego will host a panel focused on women's health and health equity.

The event will honor the work of the Women's Bean Project. CBS



That panel takes place at 9 a.m. in the Studio Loft and is free and open to the public. RSVP here.

Denver-based Village Health Partnership promotes maternal health in Ethiopia. Village Health Partnership



The luncheon is a paid event and this year's honorees are the Women's Bean Project, the nonprofit social enterprise that supports women's self-sufficiency, and Dr. .

Jenna McMullin, Vice President of Communications at Lockheed Martin Space said: “We are really excited to have Maryam Monsef join us. She will be our keynote speaker. She was one of Canada's youngest members of parliament, a former Afghan refugee. She will to talk to us about gender equality.”

Learn more about WorldDenver and is International Women's Day.

