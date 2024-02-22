The Cutting Edge: The USC Oculofacial Plastic Surgery Skills has reached such a high level of demand that it has expanded into the USC Health Sciences Campus Conference Center to allow for more surgical stations, participants and preceptors than ever before. The expansion also makes room for more Keck School of Medicine USC residents and medical students.

Cutting Edge Course, hosted by USC Roski Eye Instituteis recognized nationally and internationally for his unique teaching methods, including the rare opportunity to practice on human tissue and the changing curves and angles of the human face.

