RCMP will not say whether the driver involved in the Arnold's Cove double fatality was impaired





RCMP have taken the unusual move of confirming they have the results of a blood test related to a double fatality on the Trans-Canada Highway last month, but won't say whether the lone survivor of the crash was injured. In a press release issued Wednesday afternoon, RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland wrote that Clarenville RCMP have received the results of a forensic analysis of a blood sample taken from the driver of an SUV involved in a fatal January shooting. 21 crashes near Arnold's Cove. But the press release did not disclose the test results, and Garland declined to provide any additional details when contacted by CBC News. “Investigations such as these are complex in nature and take time to ensure that all available evidence is obtained and analyzed to determine whether charges are appropriate,” the press release said. Erin Pretty of Dildo, Trinity Bay and Haley Keating of Long Harbour, Placentia Bay, both 22, were traveling east on the afternoon of January 21 when their small car and a larger SUV collided. Pretty died at the scene, while Keating died a week later in hospital. The 71-year-old SUV driver was pulled out of his burning vehicle with serious injuries. In the initial report of the crash, RCMP said the driver “showed signs of impairment” and that a sample of his blood was sent to the RCMP lab in Ottawa for testing to determine if he was impaired by drugs or alcohol. Download ourthe free CBC News appto sign up for push alerts for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador.Click here to visit our landing page.

