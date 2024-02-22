International
Statement: End Act would make it harder to fix housing shortages and deal with GTA traffic
Statement by Phil Pothen, Land Use and Development Program Manager
Toronto | Traditional territories of the Mississaugas of the Credit, Anishinaabeg, Haudenosaunee and Wendat Despite its name, the Making Ontario Government Act would actually make it harder to fix Ontario's housing shortage, while failing to address the charges in 407 that actually prevent a faster solution and cheaper of traffic problems.
Knee-jerk efforts to fix the housing shortage
The most disturbing and significant feature of the bill is the re-imposition of many of the corrupt urban boundary extensions that are at the heart of the sprawl and land speculation scandal. These expansions were rejected by regional governments, such as Halton Region and Waterloo Region, because they already had a large supply of rural land earmarked for unused development. Before 2022, GTHA alone already had more than 350 km2 of designated development land that had remained undeveloped for many years.
Change of official plans to consume also more land over the next 30 years it would make development far less labor and material efficient, making it harder, not easier, to speed up house building and lower housing costs. While the government defends these backdoor expansions as requested by the municipality, the referred requests come from the same lower-level mayors who were originally outvoted in regional councils such as Haltons.
“act” repackages the same corrupt decisions at the heart of the corruption scandals of recent years. This would allow rural sprawl developers to steal construction needed for efficient, lower-cost housing in regional centers simply because they've managed to lure the mayor of a smaller town nearby to act as a fig leaf. .
Allowing expropriations for mega-highways before impact assessment
While on the surface it may seem like a small change of definitions, the proposed amendment to Environmental Assessment Act it's a big red flag. They suggest the government is preparing to take advantage of a temporary loophole in the federal Highway 413 impact assessment that could occur if there are delays in introducing an amended federal Impact Assessment Act.
This language appears to be designed to prevent court challenges that would prevent Ontario from expropriating land and destroying the habitats of endangered species quickly enough to take advantage of such a loophole.
Silver Linings: Victory in Hamilton and Empty Carbon Pricing Gestures
The closest thing to good news about Finish Acis what the proposed law It does not work.
While the proposed law would restore and in some cases exacerbate forced boundary expansions in some regions with dual governments, it appears to leave intact the fixed urban boundary and aggressive focus on overcrowded housing that are central to the Plan. Hamiltons groundbreaking city official. .
The Government's Carbon Tax Defense Act, 2024, which is part of this bill, also achieves nothing but a title. There will be no impact on Ontario's carbon price now or in the future. Elected officials must stop mischaracterizing and fighting about carbon pricing and work to reduce emissions. We will surely be reminded again this summer that the climate crisis is acute.
The only way forward
from business pages of the Toronto Star, in the analysis of transportation experts and Housing Task Force experts handpicked by Ontario governments, there is now only one clear path to actually “get it done” when it comes to traffic congestion and the housing crisis. Ontario MUST channel almost all of its construction and infrastructure investment into supporting denser, lower-cost housing types in existing built-up areas that need additional density to end car dependency and make transit cost effective. Only then will municipalities be able to solve the traffic problem and increase housing supply fast enough to keep up with demand. Ontario cannot afford to lose construction on the mega-highway projects and the labor-sapping McMansion sprawl that will be triggered by the Get It Done Act.
ABOUT ENVIRONMENTAL DEFENCE (environmentaldefence.ca): Environmental Defense is Canada's leading environmental advocacy organization working with government, industry and individuals to protect clean water, a safe climate and healthy communities.
30
For more information or to request an interview, please contact:
Carolyn Townend, Environmental Defence, [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://environmentaldefence.ca/2024/02/21/get-it-done-act-would-make-it-harder-to-fix-the-housing-shortage-and-tackle-gta-traffic/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Statement: End Act would make it harder to fix housing shortages and deal with GTA traffic
- Didn't you feel it? How self-reported earthquake data benefits USGS research
- Greece announces fast-track visa for Turkish tourists wishing to visit ten Greek islands
- France supports Britain as banking mecca and rejects German victory on Brexit – POLITICO
- RCMP will not say whether the driver involved in the Arnold's Cove double fatality was impaired
- New federal funding will help Edmonton build for the future
- San Diego Open Women's Tennis Tournament Returns, Great Deals for Military, Coronado and Students – February 24 – March. 3
- Rihanna returns to Dior | BdF
- Oculofacial plastic surgery course expands to meet growing international demand
- Thanks Pep. #ManCity #Shorts #BBCNews
- College Football Playoff explores expansion to 14 teams, multiple automatic conference qualifiers
- Plug and Play Tech Center plans to foster innovation in new Cedar Park office