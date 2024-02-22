Statement by Phil Pothen, Land Use and Development Program Manager

Toronto | Traditional territories of the Mississaugas of the Credit, Anishinaabeg, Haudenosaunee and Wendat Despite its name, the Making Ontario Government Act would actually make it harder to fix Ontario's housing shortage, while failing to address the charges in 407 that actually prevent a faster solution and cheaper of traffic problems.

Knee-jerk efforts to fix the housing shortage

The most disturbing and significant feature of the bill is the re-imposition of many of the corrupt urban boundary extensions that are at the heart of the sprawl and land speculation scandal. These expansions were rejected by regional governments, such as Halton Region and Waterloo Region, because they already had a large supply of rural land earmarked for unused development. Before 2022, GTHA alone already had more than 350 km2 of designated development land that had remained undeveloped for many years.

Change of official plans to consume also more land over the next 30 years it would make development far less labor and material efficient, making it harder, not easier, to speed up house building and lower housing costs. While the government defends these backdoor expansions as requested by the municipality, the referred requests come from the same lower-level mayors who were originally outvoted in regional councils such as Haltons.

“act” repackages the same corrupt decisions at the heart of the corruption scandals of recent years. This would allow rural sprawl developers to steal construction needed for efficient, lower-cost housing in regional centers simply because they've managed to lure the mayor of a smaller town nearby to act as a fig leaf. .

Allowing expropriations for mega-highways before impact assessment

While on the surface it may seem like a small change of definitions, the proposed amendment to Environmental Assessment Act it's a big red flag. They suggest the government is preparing to take advantage of a temporary loophole in the federal Highway 413 impact assessment that could occur if there are delays in introducing an amended federal Impact Assessment Act.

This language appears to be designed to prevent court challenges that would prevent Ontario from expropriating land and destroying the habitats of endangered species quickly enough to take advantage of such a loophole.

Silver Linings: Victory in Hamilton and Empty Carbon Pricing Gestures

The closest thing to good news about Finish Acis what the proposed law It does not work.

While the proposed law would restore and in some cases exacerbate forced boundary expansions in some regions with dual governments, it appears to leave intact the fixed urban boundary and aggressive focus on overcrowded housing that are central to the Plan. Hamiltons groundbreaking city official. .

The Government's Carbon Tax Defense Act, 2024, which is part of this bill, also achieves nothing but a title. There will be no impact on Ontario's carbon price now or in the future. Elected officials must stop mischaracterizing and fighting about carbon pricing and work to reduce emissions. We will surely be reminded again this summer that the climate crisis is acute.

The only way forward

from business pages of the Toronto Star, in the analysis of transportation experts and Housing Task Force experts handpicked by Ontario governments, there is now only one clear path to actually “get it done” when it comes to traffic congestion and the housing crisis. Ontario MUST channel almost all of its construction and infrastructure investment into supporting denser, lower-cost housing types in existing built-up areas that need additional density to end car dependency and make transit cost effective. Only then will municipalities be able to solve the traffic problem and increase housing supply fast enough to keep up with demand. Ontario cannot afford to lose construction on the mega-highway projects and the labor-sapping McMansion sprawl that will be triggered by the Get It Done Act.

