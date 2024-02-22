Who wants to have a baby these days, anyway?

Media and pop cultureoften portray young women as time bombs seeking children, familial and biological greed. (Think Monica IN Friendsor even the infamous Billie Jean with her “schemes and plans” in Michael Jackson's hit song of the same name.)

But the reality may be quite different, because new research has yet again suggested that it is childless men, not women, who are more likely to say they want to become parents one day.

Just over a fifth (21 percent) of childless women aged 18-34 recently surveyed by Pew Research Center said they never want to become parents, compared to 15 percent of men. Conversely, 57 percent of men said they want to have children one day, compared to 45 percent of women.

While this specific data is new, the trend certainly isn't, says Marina Adshade, a teaching assistant professor at the University of British Columbia who specializes in economics and gender, who was not involved in the Pew study.

Marcia Goldstein, director of publicity for Planned Parenthood, holds birth control information to be displayed on New York City buses in this photo taken Dec. 4, 1967. It's a myth that all women are desperate to get rid of. became a mother, researchers say. (William Tetlow/Fox Fox/Getty Images)

it Was women who fought for access to birth control in the first place, says Adshade, and the physical, economic and emotional toll that childbirth takes on mothers in particular is well-documented.

“I'm personally fascinated by this kind of societal myth that we have that women have always been desperate to be mothers and that men are resistant to parenting,” said Adshade, who is also the author ofDollars and Sex: How the Economy Affects Sex and Love.

“It's a very, very strange prospect, because children have always been a big deal for women.”

A story of men who love children

The new Pew survey did not include specific reasons why more men than women said they wanted to have children, but noted that pressure from respondents' own parents to start a family was not a factor.

“Among childless youth, men are more likely than women to express a desire for future parenthood. However, there is no significant difference between the sexes when it comes to aspirations to marry,” said lead researcher Carolina Aragoin in an email statement provided to CBC News.

The results are based on a survey from October 24 to November 5, 2023 of 1,495 US adults aged 18-34 with at least one living parent, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.

The Pew results mirror data on fertility goals from other studies going back decades.

In 1990, when Statistics Canada first began reporting on fertility intentions in General Social Survey of the Family15 percent of childless women aged 15-44 said they had no desire to have children,compared to 10 percent of childless men, according to data previously analyzed by Adshade.

In 2017, 19 per cent of childless women aged 18-34 said they did not want children, compared to 16 per cent of men, according to raw Statistics Canada data obtained by Adshade and analyzed by CBC News.

Statistics Canada noted a2021 studyon changes in fertility intentions due to COVID-19, where women were slightly more likely than men to want fewer children due to the pandemic.

In two widely cited studies by 2011 AND 2013, men expressed a greater desire than women to become parents. In the latter, fathers were more likely than mothers in the survey to say they saw positive effects from fatherhood on their love lives and careers.

This is not surprising to some researchers.

“Men are more likely to say they want to have children because they realize it will have a less costly impact on their lives: less career interruption, less emotional burden, less commitment to caregiving, ” said Karen Lawson, a professor. and head of the department of psychology and health studies at the University of Saskatchewan.

In her research, Lawson thinks that both men and women can choose not to have children, or delay the decision.

FRIEND | Why some women choose not to become mothers: My So-Called Selfish Life: Why Some Women Choose Not to Become Mothers Award-winning filmmaker Therese Shechter tackles one of our greatest social taboos.

In her latest study, which has not yet been published but was presented at an international reproductive conference,Of those who said they planned to have children eventually, a significant proportion of women reported that they intended to delay parenthood until they were at least 35, Lawson noted.

“Women believe more strongly that delaying will make it easier to achieve financial, career, and relationship stability, as well as allow them more time to pursue leisure activities and gain maturity before settling down and devoting themselves to all their energies to parenting,” she said.

I never had the 'want'

Sara Studholme, of Crysler, Ont., says she never felt the desire to have children. Studholme, 26, has been with her now husband since high school and says it was always clear she didn't want children, but her husband, who came from a large family, kept hoping she would change her mind.

She became pregnant with her first child, Tallulah, “not on purpose,” she said with a laugh. “I'm definitely happy to have it, but until then I didn't really want to have it.

“I've never had the 'want'.”

Studholme, who trained in manufacturing engineering and works in administration, is currently on maternity leave with her second child, eight-month-old Alice.

“I know for sure I never want another one,” she told CBC News. But her husband, she says, is not convinced.

“He still holds out hope.”

Sara Studholme, centre, poses with her children Tallulah Mae St-Louis, 3, and Alice Monroe St-Louis, 8 months, at the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa. (Submitted by Sara Studholme)

Maternity fee

Although that is beginning to change, girls are often taught from a very young age that becoming a mother is the most fulfilling act possible, Adshade said.

Feminist scholars such as Adrienne Rich have long theorized about “patriarchal motherhood“, in which it is assumed and perpetuated that all women want to be mothers.

One last one analysis of gender stereotypes from UK gender equality advocacy group the FawcettSociety found that, in children's YouTube videos that were disliked, female characters were more likely to appear in parental roles. In children's books, while father characters were “underrepresented or ineffective”.

Three daughters serve their tired father, removing his shoes, wiping sweat from his forehead and bringing him games and books, in this photo taken on August 6, 1951, in London. In a 2016 article in The Guardian, one of the girls in the photo said that “our father was in charge of us for the day, which was quite unusual.” (Fox Fox/Getty Images)

At the same time, research has consistently shown that parenting takes its toll on mothers.

until studies have found that fathers are taking more of a parental role with their children than in previous years (and mayexperience stressANDINSULATION), numerous studies have shown thatAcute time pressure in mothersespecially when it comes tomental load.

For example, a Statistics Canada 2022 report estimated thatwomen consistently take on a larger share of unpaid domestic work, including childcare. Other studies have shown that mothers areemotionally exhaustedANDBURNED.

or 2023 report from media group Motherly found that domestic and family responsibilities are falling more heavily on mothers than during the height of the pandemic.

And then there's a well-placed one the punishment of motherhood. Mothers experience a 60 percent drop in income in the decade after the birth of their first child, compared to price, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers.Index of Women at Work 2023.

“The motherhood penalty is the most important driver of the gender pay gap,” the report says.

So it's not surprising, given all that, never mind the physical burden of pregnancy and childbirth, that men would be more likely to want children, Adshade said.

“How nice is it to have someone else do all the work?”