VinFast signs MoU at Indonesia International Motor Show 2024 to supply 600 electric vehicles to 3 Indonesian business customers





Jakarta, Indonesia, February 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — VinFast is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 3 Indonesian business customers to provide 600 Electric Vehicles (EVs) for their corporate fleet. The MoU, which was signed at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2024, where VinFast had previously introduced a full line of right-hand drive electric vehicles, paves the way for the Vietnamese EV maker to tap into the potential strong local market, as well as promoting the development of green transport in the region.

Under the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding, VinFast will provide 600 EVs to 3 companies based in Jakarta, PT. Energi Mandiri Bumi Pertiwi, PT. Sumber Amarta Jaya and PT. Teknologi Karya Digital Nusa Tbk. The first two EV models in the A & B-SUV segments to be opened for order and soon to be launched in the Indonesian market will serve the companies' purpose to expand their respective corporate fleets and cultivate growth potential of local green mobility industry. At IIMS 2024, VinFast attracted the interest of thousands of visitors and received hundreds of bookings from individual consumers. Following its market debut, orders from corporate customers strongly demonstrate VinFast's credibility in the Indonesian market. God. Tran Quoc Huy CEO of VinFast Indonesiashared: “VinFast is honored to be the supplier of choice for our esteemed corporate clients, PT. Energi Mandiri Bumi Pertiwi, PT. Sumber Amarta Jaya and PT. Teknologi Karya Digital Nusa Tbk. This memorandum reflects not only the great potential of EV market in Indonesia, but also VinFast's competition in the international market. We are committed to continuously making innovative efforts to support Indonesian customers in their journey towards sustainable mobility for a green future for all.” God. Thomas Agung Utomo, CEO of PT. Energy Independent Mother Earthsaid, “We highly appreciated VinFast's green vision and its contribution to the electrification of the global transportation market. VinFast is also a reputable supplier of electric vehicles, offering a diverse range of products along with exceptional after-sales policies These are the main drivers in our collective efforts to make electric mobility a preferred choice for everyone and to steer towards a sustainable transport future in Indonesia and the region”. VinFast extension to Indonesia represents a strategic enhancement of its global presence and distribution network, strengthening its position in the global EV industry. Entering one of the of Southeast Asia the largest electric vehicle markets, with its dynamic economic prospects and abundant resources, VinFast is laying solid foundations for its development and expansion globally. About VinFast VinFast a member of Vingroup envisions leading the advancement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Founded in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with world-leading scale that boasts up to 90 percent automation in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. Strongly committed to the mission of a sustainable future for all, VinFast continuously innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced intelligent services, seamless customer experiences and inclusive pricing strategies to inspire global customers to together create a future of smart and sustainable mobility. the planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.id. SOURCE VinFast

