The 'work' requirement closes the door on NB's affordable $300 payment for thousands

A requirement unveiled by the New Brunswick government that families will have to show at least $3,000 in “work” income to receive a new $300 affordability benefit will disqualify tens of thousands of seniors and others from access to money.

The news does not sit well with pensioners who initially appeared to be included in the plan announced by Prime Minister Blaine Higgs in January.

“It's absolutely disturbing, very disturbing,” Riverviewtown Councilwoman and senior citizen advocate Cecile Cassista said of the request.

“Our seniors don't qualify now because seniors don't work.”

Cecile Cassista is the executive director of the Coalition for the Rights of Seniors and Nursing Home Residents, and she is outraged that a $300 “affordability” benefit announced in January excludes those without employment income, such as retirees. (CBC)

In a press release issued by the Department of Finance on Tuesday, the province announced that recipients “must” have “work income of $3,000 or more” in 2022 or 2023 to qualify for the $300. The rules allow for one payment per household, including single-person households.

In Campbellton on Wednesday, Higgs said his government made it clear from the start that the $300 benefit was meant only for people in work. He said retirees and others without employment income would never be included.

“Every announcement, every press release, everything we put out clearly stated that it's for working families or the working class,” Higgs said.

However, this is not entirely the case.

Last month in his annual State of the Province address, Higgs announced what he called a “new affordability measure” to benefit 250,000 families.

Details were limited, but the prime minister said it included a “one-off payment of $300 for households with a net income of $70,000 or less”.

In that speech, Higgs said the program was aimed at “low-income working New Brunswickers,” but it appeared it could include others, in part because in his social media posts the next day Higgs entirely dropped the reference to ” New Brunswickers who worked”. .

“I'm happy to announce a $79.5 million investment to help make life more affordable with a $300 payment for families earning under $70,000,” he wrote on social media platform X a day after the speech. “This will help around 265,000 families.”

The NB woman was waiting for payment

This helped fuel expectations from people like TammeyMclean that she could access the $300 payment.

However, she lives off her late husband's carpenter's pension and the Canada Pension Plan and has been told it's not for her.

“You have to have a realizable $3,000 income. I don't have that,” Mclean said.

Tammey Mclean with her son Colby. Ms Mclean said she is living off her late husband's pensions and was disappointed to discover she does not qualify for the new $300 affordability benefit. (Submitted by Tammey Mclean)

Another sign from the province that more than working people would be included in the program was the simple calculation of not being able to help 250,000 or 265,000 New Brunswick families with incomes below $70,000 without including other groups.

According to Statistics Canada, just 168,860 households in New Brunswick had a pre-tax income of $70,000 or less in 2020, with 193,750 reporting an after-tax income below $70,000.

Included in these figures are at least 30,000 single-person households headed by retirees who reported no employment income at all. Also included are thousands of other non-working families made up of retired couples, welfare recipients and those surviving on disability payments.

With these groups excluded, there are not enough families left with incomes below $70,000 to help anywhere near the 250,000 government claims.

A social media post by Blaine Higgs about the $300 affordability benefit on Jan. 26 did not mention that it was only for working people, though he now says every announcement made that clear. (Blaine Higgs/X)

Requests to the finance department last week and this week to determine where the estimate of 250,000 households earning less than $70,000 comes from have so far gone unanswered.

“The seniors are frustrated,” Cassista said.

“It's very worrying because what they've got in mind is $300. Are we getting it? Because every penny counts.”