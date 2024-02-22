At least 6,000 more people will have the opportunity to learn the skills they need to find a quality job following today's announcement of around 27 million for the innovative regional boot camp training programme.

Government funding will be used by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) to run more of the job camps which specialize in upskilling people for work in fast-growing industries such as advanced manufacturing, digital technology, e green and creative sector.

The announcement was made by Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands and Chairman of the WMCA on a visit to see the boots of theater technicians in action at Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre.

He was joined by former England and Wolves footballer Steve Bull and TV presenter Suzi Perry, who are both patrons of The Grand, and Emmerdale actress Fiona Ward and actress Vera Chok, who are currently performing at the theater at 2.22 Ghost Story.

The funding is the largest of its kind in the UK and is almost double the £15.5m the WMCA received for boot camps last year, which have helped 4,600 unemployed adults and others looking to qualify.

Since the transfer of the Adult Education Budget in 2019, WMCA has provided more than £700m for jobs and skills in the region.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands and Chairman of the WMCA, said: With better qualifications comes higher quality jobs and ultimately a better quality of life, which is why – using our devolved pot of Education money to Increase – we have used all our tools. available to make extraordinary strides to help citizens across the West Midlands become better qualified.

We successfully delivered our 100,000 jobs plan and have seen the number of people qualified for level 3 or higher grow by more than 10% in just three years.

A key part of our success has been these camps, with more than 4,600 adults trained through this method in the last year alone. In fact, we have been so successful in training people through the camps that the government has now given us a further £27 million to develop more courses, the highest delivery of any region of the UK and almost double what we they gave last year.

This is a huge vote of confidence in the West Midlands and shows how we really are leading the way as Britain's training hub.

Bootcamps are free to West Midlands residents and have been carefully designed to meet the skills needs of businesses operating in fast-growing sectors where the demand for skilled workers is high.

Andre Reid, currently attending the theater technician boot camp, said: I have a creative space in Walsall that I was trying to develop and I felt that I lost some of my creative spark and energy. Being a part of this bootcamp has helped me meet new and creative people and regain my creative skills and brilliance in order to create the space that the community needs. Opportunities like this are great for local people to feel a sense of community and direction.

The creative sector of the regions is one of those sectors and is in dire need of a more qualified workforce. Theater Technician Boot Camps offered in partnership with the Grand Theater in Wolverhampton, have been instrumental in introducing local people to the industry with training and practical experience.

Cllr George Duggins, WMCA's portfolio leader for skills and productivity and leader of Coventry City Council, said: Bootcamps provide a great opportunity for people to gain useful skills in specialist areas and in addition provide them the tools they will need to support them in employment after completing the course. Often networking opportunities will be part of the course and will help students secure placements and work in the future.

This significant funding will enable us to continue and further develop an offer for people to retrain and improve, supporting our aim to create a talented workforce and further strengthen the backbone of our region's economy .

Steve Bull said, I have been involved with the Great Theater for many years. It's a great place to be. Getting involved in theater technician bootcamps is a great way to get local people into the industry and it's good to hear that the combined authority has secured the funding to deliver a range of bootcamps to help people get the skills they need they need.

Fiona Wade, said: There wouldn't be a show without the theater technicians who help make things happen behind the scenes. Many people think they may not be able to work in theater and these work camps are a great way to get involved whatever your age.

If you are interested in finding out more about WMCA funded bootcamps, please click here: https://www.wmca.org.uk/what-we-do/productivity-and-skills/.

Theater Technician Boot Camps are held in partnership withSolihull College and University Centre.