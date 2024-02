Global Citizen NOW places first international edition in Melbourne

Global Citizen NOW will make its international debut in Melbourne, Australia next month, for a two-day program headlined by a special performance by Crowded House. Explore Explore Check out the latest videos, charts and news Check out the latest videos, charts and news Set for March 4-6 at Centrepiece, Melbourne Park, the summit will drive action on the climate crisis, gender inequality, innovations in health systems and combating food insecurity and extreme poverty in the region and around the world, as Australia hosts ASEAN leaders -it in the Victorian capital. Speakers include Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York; Xanana Gusmão, Prime Minister of Timor-Leste. Global Citizen Ambassadors Hugh Jackman and Charlie Puth; Julia Gillard, former Prime Minister of Australia; and Ajay Banga, president of the World Bank, will join virtually. Ferguson is co-chairing the event. “I'm coming to Global Citizen NOW: Melbourne to participate in vital intergenerational conversations with young leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region who are doing frontline, grassroots work to address the climate crisis, the hunger, girls' education.” she explains in a statement, “and issues that perpetuate cycles of extreme poverty. I look forward to listening to them, learning from them, and contributing whatever voice I have to speak for the future of our planet.” The inauguration Global Citizen NOW: Melbourne the event concludes on March 6 with Global Citizen Nights, an “intimate evening of music and storytelling” at the Palais Theatre, headlined by Crowded House. “We are delighted to be delivering a closing performance for Global Citizen, who are bringing together talented and passionate young advocates and innovators to help solve the most pressing problems facing us all… equality and climate, ” comments Crowded House frontman Neil Finn. “Who knows from what remote corners great ideas can come. The amazing potential of young people is sometimes hidden from view. We want to be there to help bring it to light.” The ARIA Hall of Fame band is gearing up for the release of Scales of gravity, their first through a new deal with BMG. Due out on May 31, it's the eighth studio album from the beloved folk-rock act who have sold over 15 million records worldwide, won 13 ARIA Awards, eight APRA Awards, a BRIT Award, an MTV VMA and has occupied albums no. 1 in the UK and Australia. Free tickets to the show and can be earned by taking actions in it Global Citizen App and in globalcitizen.org/nights. Global Citizen, the leading advocacy organisation, has a strong Australian connection. It's the brainchild of an Australian humanitarian Hugh Evans. “It's all I've ever cared about, since I was literally 12 years old, was the eradication of extreme poverty. It's the simplest truth for me and our co-founders,” Evans told this reporter in 2022, on a trip to his homeland. Global Citizen NOW: Melbourne is presented by the State Government of Victoria, with a range of partners including Cisco, Citi and P&G. Additional performers will be announced in the coming days.

