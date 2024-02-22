Foreign firms compete for South Korea's early warning contract





CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand Several international vendors aim to help South Korea strengthen its airborne early warning and surveillance capability as the country's Air Force plans to spend as much as $2.26 billion on four aircraft. After the Defense Acquisition Program Administration issued a request for proposals in November, companies had until February 22 to submit their bids. South Korea is taking over more self-defense responsibilities from the US, and the new quartet of AEW&C aircraft will complement four Boeing E-737s delivered around the 2011-2012 timeframe. The Defense Acquisition Program Administration said the new platforms will enhance the South's ability to monitor North Korea's missiles and defend its airspace. Boeing is competing again with a 737-based platform, its E-7 having the advantage of aerial refueling to give on-station times that stretch up to 20 hours. In terms of capability, the E-7's unmatched electronically scanned array radar sensing and tracking provides the most powerful surveillance, communications and networked battle management capabilities of any aircraft, a Boeing spokesperson told Defense News. The American company, which is The fifth largest defense contractor in the worldsaid the E-7 is production ready and offers lower operating and sustainment costs, higher levels of mission readiness and unmatched interoperability. Boeing executives at South Korea's ADEX defense exhibition in Seoul last year claimed a 96% availability rate for the E-7. They also highlighted commonalities with the existing Korean E-737. In addition to crew training efficiencies, the E-7 offers lifecycle cost savings inherent to fleet continuity and a common global logistics model. Saabs GlobalEye is also competing, with the Swedish company proposing a Bombardier Global 6500 airframe. Saab believes its design, which mounts an extended-range Erieye radar atop the fuselage, is ideal for the South Korean Air Force. As well as a hot production line, Saab announced its willingness to transfer technology to increase Korea's strategic independence. He also emphasized fast delivery and affordability. Saab is the 33rd largest defense contractor worldwide. The other competitor is the American firm L3Harris Technologies along with Korean Air and Israel Aerospace Industries. Its Phoenix solution also uses a Global 6500 and integrates conformal radars manufactured by Elta Systems and artificial intelligence algorithms. L3Harris claimed that its design will have low support costs and at least a 95% operational availability rate. L3Harris is the world's ninth largest defense company, while IAI lands at 29. The former noted that the two initial aircraft would undergo modifications in Texas before receiving radar integration in Israel. Korean Air would lead work on the two remaining aircraft in the country, as well as perform support. Through L3Harris' agreements with Korean Air, LIG ​​Nex1 and Ace Antenna, and ongoing discussions with other Korean partners, the team aims to have the aircraft and mission system equipment fully supported in Korea, a spokesperson for the group told Defense News . This paves the way for independent domestic research and development and the promotion of excellence in aircraft system integration, upgrades and modifications, which will significantly contribute to the advancement of South Korea's research and development program. The Defense Acquisition Program Administration declined to provide further details to Defense News. The agency is now proceeding with the assessments. Gordon Arthur is an Asia correspondent for Defense News. After a 20-year period working in Hong Kong, he now resides in New Zealand. He has participated in military exercises and defense exhibitions in about 20 countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

