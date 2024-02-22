International
Miami International Airport receives federal funding to help with repairs, infrastructure improvements
MIAMI – Miami International Airport is getting a boost from the federal government with $27 million in additional funding. This will help with some of the infrastructure issues the airport has been dealing with it for months.
The Skytrain on MIA's longest concourse, Concourse D, has been out of service since September. Signs block access to elevators, people movers and escalators that are out of service throughout the airport.
For people with disabilities, it's a nightmare.
“It took an hour to get a wheelchair,” said one commuter.
Skytrain repairs are already underway.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava posted on Instagram that the Skytrain will be operational by the end of March.
“The Skytrain and the escalators and escalators are fully funded to modernize them, and we're working hard as we've announced before, and we're already at industry levels in terms of elevators and escalators out of service, but we have a contract with the company that is working around the clock to make sure we can get there faster,” Levine Cava said.
SkyTrain repairs are already being funded by a $7 billion plan in Miami-Dade County, which includes a new hotel in the airport. Of the $27 million in federal funds, $12 million will go toward repairs to the people mover on Concourse E.
“So for anybody who knows that system, you know, that's extremely important. It makes sure that the mover is safe, secure and future-ready,” Levine Cava said, “It's going to end up of this year. So we're not talking about the distant future. We're talking now.”
Another 15 million will be for the modernization of the central terminal. This is expected in early 2027.
