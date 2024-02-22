DIMDEX 2024: 200 companies and 9 international pavilions





With the 8th edition of the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) 2024 fast approaching, the organizing committee of DIMDEX has confirmed that over 200 international and domestic companies will showcase the comprehensive and maritime defense innovations, technologies and their latest. security solutions. February 22, 2024

DIMDEX 2024 press release Taking place from 4 to 6 March 2024 at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, DIMDEX 2024 is proudly hosted and organized by the Forces of Qatar Armed Forces. and will be held this year under the theme Igniting the future of Maritime Security and beyond. The exhibition will feature nine international pavilions representing numerous companies, authorities and institutions from Turkey, the United States of America, Italy, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Iran, China and Qatar. In addition to international participation, national companies, authorities and institutions will have a visible presence to showcase their latest and most strategic services and will include Barzan Holdings, Milaha, Faisal International Services, ELI Middle East and North Africa Group and Performance Marine Qatar for boat manufacturing. Additionally, DIMDEX will continue to witness active participation from the Qatar Armed Forces and its various branches, including the Qatar Emiri Naval Force, Qatar Emiri Air Force, Qatar Amiri Air Defense Force, Project 401, Military Colleges and for the first time, the Emir of Qatar Land Forces. DIMDEX continues to attract Qatar's most important and prominent international and defense organizations, further demonstrating its global leadership position, it said. Brigadier General Staff (sea) Abdulbaqi Saleh Al-Ansari, Chairman of DIMDEX. The large participation expected in the next edition underlines the importance of the event on a regional and global scale as it has become a key platform for many companies and countries participating in international pavilions to showcase their respective defense innovations in multiple fields. DIMDEX will also contribute to meeting the defense requirements of various nations and identifying solutions to a number of challenges facing our world today.” DIMDEX presents the main exhibition spanning 35,000 square meters in 7 halls at the Qatar National Convention Center. On the second day, the event hosts the Middle East Naval Commanders' Conference, while Hamad Port witnesses the display of visiting warships during the three-day show. The event also sees wide participation from decision makers, official delegations and prominent defense personnel. Participating companies and international pavilions will showcase the latest technologies, innovations and systems related to maritime defence, in addition to various equipment, ships and vessels equipped with defence, communications, radars and other maritime solutions and services. Despite its focus on maritime defense and security, DIMDEX has evolved over the years to become one of the most important platforms showcasing the latest integrated defense capabilities, including cyber security systems, anti-piracy systems, artificial intelligence, command and control systems, communications, computers, the Internet, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems, remote control systems, unmanned systems and more. Registration to attend the exhibition and accompanying activities can be done through the link: https://register.dimdex.a101.co/visitor/ For more information and registration, please visit www.dimdex.com. You can also follow our social media pages on X, Facebook and YouTube.

