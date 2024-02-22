



Industry and sustainability veteran David Klanecky decided to lead NAATBatt International as President-Elect CHARLOTTE, NC, February 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cirba Solutions, the leading battery recycling and materials company, is proud to announce that David KlaneckyCEO of Cirba Solutions, has been named President-Elect of NAATBatt International, the leading industry advocacy group for advanced battery technology in North America. Klanecky will serve as the new interim president of the international association for 2024 and will take his seat as President-Elect at the 2025 NAATBatt Annual Conference. Klanecky will succeed Brian Engle who took office this year.

David Klanecky, CEO and President of Cirba Solutions

“NAATBatt is pleased and honored to have David serve as President-Elect and incoming President of NAATBatt International,” said. Jim Greenberger, Executive Director of NAATBatt. “David is one of the leading figures in the advanced US battery industry. His industry experience and technical expertise will be extremely useful in leading NAATBatt's efforts to support the North American industry and help it to gain leadership in this critical technology sector.” Klanecky is currently the CEO and President of Cirba Solutions and has been a member of NAATBatt International since 2010. He currently serves on the Board of Directors and has been actively engaged with various subcommittees including those such as the Recycling Working Group batteries. Klanecky brings 30 years of experience to NAATBatt, using his extensive expertise in chemical engineering, lithium production and battery manufacturing to advance safety, commercial development and partnerships in the critical metals space. He is passionate about improving the battery supply chain through sustainable practices and is an advocate for technological advancement in the critical minerals market. “It is an honor to be selected as the next president during this extraordinary time of expansion,” said Klanecky. “I look forward to carrying on and building on this organization's legacy of collaboration and advocacy. When I joined NAATBatt in 2010, I saw a great opportunity to enhance the work being done to advance the battery supply chain and manufacturing. I believe that we can support the next generation of leaders in the battery sector and I am excited to collaborate with our members across the globe.” About Cirba Solutions

Cirba Solutions is a leading battery recycling and management company using advanced technology to extract critical materials from scrap and used batteries and then supplying those battery-grade metals back into the supply chain. The only vertically integrated team with a differentiated, operational platform and a complete skill set. Creating a circular battery supply chain is essential to ensure that today's resources are used to their full potential. Cirba Solutions combines the resources and expertise of Heritage Battery Recycling, Retriev Technologies and Battery Solutions. https://www.cirbasolutions.com/

Follow Cirba Solutions at LinkedIn AND I tweet. About NAATBatt

NAATBatt International is a trade association of over 380 companies and research institutions dedicated to supporting the development, commercialization and production of advanced battery technology in North America. Established in 2008 at the request of then-Senator Barack Obama, NAATBatt's mission is to ensure that North American companies and North American workers play a leading role in the energy transition from heat-based fuels to energy electric that advanced battery technology will enable. NAATBatt actively works with industry and governments to ensure this happens. https://naatbatt.org/ SOURCE Cirba Solutions

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/naatbatt-international-appoints-new-president-elect-to-lead-evolving-battery-industry-302068790.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos