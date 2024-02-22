Response to the Department for Higher Level, Better Value Housing and Communities Inspection





A spokesman for Tower Hamlets Council said: “We look forward to working in partnership to show the progress we have made as a council under our current administration. “We are surprised by the decision, but of course it is the government's prerogative and we have confidence in our work and will cooperate fully. “Our work has been evaluated in recent independent reviews by the Local Government Peer Review Association and Investors in People. Although both assessments were positive, we are already submitting action plans to meet their recommendations for further improvements, such as the culture in our council. “In recent months, the council has also made significant progress in resolving historic financial audit, assurance and governance issues since 2016. “The accounts for the financial years 16/17, 17/18, 18/19 and 19/20 have all been signed off by independent auditors. A public inspection period for the remaining draft accounts is underway and the dates 20/21, 21/ 22 and 22/23 are all scheduled to go to the Audit Committee in March. “We are proud that 'good financial management' and 'strong foundations to ensure the future sustainability of the organisation' were in fact one of the areas highlighted for praise in the LGA's peer review report published in December. The Peer Review also praised the council as 'an organization that has a comprehensive understanding of the needs of residents and communities', recognizing that the council is 'still adapting to change and challenges' as it 'has gone through a period of significant change in the last eighteen months' the latest, with a new mayor and chief executive, as well as a move to new council offices.' “All this at a time when Tower Hamlets has delivered innovative measures to improve more lives, such as being the only local authority to offer free school meals to all primary and secondary schools. An achievement recognized with an award from a cross-party parliamentary group just last month.” Posted on Thursday, February 22, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.towerhamlets.gov.uk/News_events/2024/February/Response-to-Department-for-Levelling-Up-Housing-and-Communities-Best-Value-Inspection.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos